                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 23 Oct 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    24.2175 £    21.4144
Estimated MTD return      1.82 %      1.68 %
Estimated YTD return      5.76 %      3.77 %
Estimated ITD return    142.18 %    114.14 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    17.70 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -26.91 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -29.95 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

