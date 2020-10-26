 

Galantas Exploration Update and Resource Review

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 08:00  |  54   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (“Galantas” or “the company”) is pleased to announce an exploration and resource review for the Galantas Gold Mine, Omagh, Northern Ireland.

Exploration and Resource Review

The company is carrying out a review of exploration, with the detailing of a proposed core drilling program. The recent Exploration Report regarding Controls On Mineralisation, published May 6, 2020, has prompted the review and has indicated enhanced drilling opportunities, with the potential to expand and further define the resource base local to the mine development.

A new Technical Report, as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has commenced and will likely include the results of chip channel samples taken during recent mine development on-vein and these are in process of receiving additional Quality Assurance and Quality Control evaluation. It will also include results of core drilling that has taken place since 2014 and may potentially include additional drilling.

A program conducted in 2015 included cores drilled on the Joshua vein. Core 155, which was amongst those reported in detail on January 25, 2016, included a 13 metre (true width) intersect with a Gold grade of 9.9g/t, 30.3g/t Silver and 0.6% Lead, at an estimated depth of 117.2 metres. This is the widest high-grade gold intersect yet drilled on the Omagh property and represents the largest accumulation of Gold discovered here so far. Core 154, included in the 2015 program, encountered a new vein (Kestrel) of high grade gold mineralization, approximately 70 metres to the west of the Joshua vein. The drill results assayed 35.8 g/t Gold, 85.8 g/t Silver and 4.9% Lead over 0.7 metres true width at an approximate depth of 42.4 metres. Core 153, approximately 156 metres to the north presented potential for a continuation of the Kestrel vein.

Details of the potential drilling program, which will mainly concentrate on Kearney, Kerr, Joshua and Elkins veins, will mostly be conducted underground and be announced when the review is complete.

It is considered that the Technical Report, detailing resources and economics, published in 2014, is now out-dated in detail and will be replaced by the new Technical Report. Following review by staff at the Ontario Securities Commission, the company clarifies that the Exploration Report of May 6, 2020 is not the current Technical Report as defined NI. 43-101.

Seite 1 von 3
Galantas Gold Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy to hold joint conference call and webcast on transaction
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
Robex Resources Inc.: With 391,000 Ounces of Probable Mineral Reserves, Robex Expects a Mine Life of Nearly 9 Years for ...
Basilea präsentiert präklinische Daten zur anti-angiogenen Aktivität von Derazantinib auf der ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Kiadis announces presentation at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
Basilea presents preclinical data on anti-angiogenic activity of derazantinib at ENA 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Galantas Production Update and Change of Broker