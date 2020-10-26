Galantas Exploration Update and Resource Review

The company is carrying out a review of exploration, with the detailing of a proposed core drilling program. The recent Exploration Report regarding Controls On Mineralisation, published May 6, 2020, has prompted the review and has indicated enhanced drilling opportunities, with the potential to expand and further define the resource base local to the mine development.

A new Technical Report, as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has commenced and will likely include the results of chip channel samples taken during recent mine development on-vein and these are in process of receiving additional Quality Assurance and Quality Control evaluation. It will also include results of core drilling that has taken place since 2014 and may potentially include additional drilling.

A program conducted in 2015 included cores drilled on the Joshua vein. Core 155, which was amongst those reported in detail on January 25, 2016, included a 13 metre (true width) intersect with a Gold grade of 9.9g/t, 30.3g/t Silver and 0.6% Lead, at an estimated depth of 117.2 metres. This is the widest high-grade gold intersect yet drilled on the Omagh property and represents the largest accumulation of Gold discovered here so far. Core 154, included in the 2015 program, encountered a new vein (Kestrel) of high grade gold mineralization, approximately 70 metres to the west of the Joshua vein. The drill results assayed 35.8 g/t Gold, 85.8 g/t Silver and 4.9% Lead over 0.7 metres true width at an approximate depth of 42.4 metres. Core 153, approximately 156 metres to the north presented potential for a continuation of the Kestrel vein.

Details of the potential drilling program, which will mainly concentrate on Kearney, Kerr, Joshua and Elkins veins, will mostly be conducted underground and be announced when the review is complete.

It is considered that the Technical Report, detailing resources and economics, published in 2014, is now out-dated in detail and will be replaced by the new Technical Report. Following review by staff at the Ontario Securities Commission, the company clarifies that the Exploration Report of May 6, 2020 is not the current Technical Report as defined NI. 43-101.