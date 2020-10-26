Andrew Alliance Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative Pipetting Robot, Andrew+

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American pipetting robot market for life sciences, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Andrew Alliance, a Waters Company, with the 2020 North American Product Leadership Award. Andrew Alliance's liquid handling robot, Andrew+, integrates robotic mechanisms with conventional laboratory pipettes to improve the repeatability of liquid handling. These easy-to-use robots and connected devices allow scientists and laboratory technicians to achieve repeatability, performance, and efficiency in their experiments. Andrew Alliance is one of the few companies worldwide to manufacture its products in an eco-friendly environment and use carbon-neutral electrical power.

The different components of the Andrew+ pipetting robot, such as single- and multi-channel pipettes, a stand, and the cloud-based proprietary software OneLab, can communicate and share data with each other. Although competing products can communicate with their components as well, the communication must be performed using a wired framework, and the software is restricted to a private server. The Andrew+, on the other hand, can communicate with its electronic stand wirelessly using Bluetooth, and the stand is connected to the cloud using Wi-Fi or Ethernet, thereby helping the user remotely access the data related to the analysis performed by Andrew+ to ensure both traceability and repeatability.

"Andrew+ pipetting robot not only automates the liquid handling process but also gives users complete control over the workflow through the OneLab software platform. While its competitors offer pipettes with built-in software that can share only a set of pre-established protocols, the OneLab software lets Andrew+'s users design and share their own protocols," said Rohit Karthikeyan Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "OneLab is freely available and hosted on the cloud, which gives users the flexibility to handle the robot from any personal computer or tablet."