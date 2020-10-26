STMicroelectronics and Sanken Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Intelligent Power Modules for High-Voltage Industrial and Automotive Products
- Combined power-device expertise creates superior-performing modules
- Boosts efficiency, simplicity, and reliability in customer products
- Engineering samples of industrial IPMs in March 2021 and of auto-grade IPMs second half of 2021
Geneva, Switzerland, and Saitama, Japan, October 26, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and Sanken Electric Co., Ltd (TSE: 6707), a leader in innovative technology specializing in semiconductor devices, power modules, and sensors, have collaborated to unleash the performance and practical advantages of intelligent power modules (IPM) in high-voltage, high-power equipment designs.
The two companies are developing and will jointly market 650V/50A and 1200V/10A industrial modules, which simplify design challenges and shrink the bill of materials for HVAC systems, industrial
servo drives, industrial washing machines, and general-purpose inverters over 3 kW. The ST/Sanken IPM product roadmap will continue with 650V/50A automotive-grade modules for high-voltage
compressors, pumps, and cooling fans.
“With ST and Sanken contributing their strengths, we can bring these new high-voltage, high-power IPMs to industrial and automotive markets, ensuring superior performance, efficiency, and reliability,” said Masao Hoshino, Director and Head of Device Business Corporate Headquarters of Sanken.
Marco Monti, President, Automotive and Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics, said, “These new devices extend our established STPOWER SLLIMM portfolio with a High-Power (HP) product line to address applications over 3 kW and introduce our first automotive-grade IPMs that permit sleeker designs and greater reliability.”
IPMs let designers replace traditional power circuits built using discrete components with a compact, integrated device that simplifies circuit layout and PCB design. This helps accelerate time to market and improve cost-effectiveness and reliability. Leveraging easier manufacturing, faster assembly, and bill-of-materials savings, designers of high-voltage equipment can create new generations of power products that are space-saving, economical, energy-efficient, and robust.
