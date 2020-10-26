 

BIDEN JOINS HOUSE, SENATE AND WHITE HOUSE CALL FOR A NORTH AMERICAN CRITICAL MINERALS MINING STRATEGY

Currently 100% of Graphite Anodes for EV Batteries are Imported from China

Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) is focused on the exploration and development of graphite for the new green economy.  Lomiko has been monitoring emerging legislation aimed at reducing dependence on Chinese supply of graphite, lithium, and other electric vehicle battery materials.  100% of graphite is currently imported to the United States as there are no domestic graphite mines able to produce material for graphite anodes used in Electric Vehicles.  Please also refer to news release September 9, 2020, and October 7 2020 related to changing government policies regarding critical minerals.

 

US Election Bonus for Critical Minerals Mining

 

In a boon for the critical minerals mining industry, former Vice President and current Presidential frontrunner Joe Biden’s campaign has privately told US miners it would support boosting domestic production of metals used to make electric vehicles, solar panels, and other products crucial to his climate plan, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president and is well-regarded in conservation circles, has been expected to continue in that vein. The US Democratic presidential candidate also supports bipartisan efforts to foster a domestic supply chain for graphite, lithium, copper, rare-earths, nickel, and other strategic materials that the United States imports from China and other countries, the sources said.  Biden is also well-regarded by the Canadian government on issues of mining and green energy which has a Canada-US supply strategy agreement.

On September 28, 2020, Canadian Ministers discussed opportunities to drive Canada’s natural resources advantage by building on Canada’s strong environmental, social, and governance performance record to attract investment, generate new value chains, and create job opportunities across Canada, including for Indigenous businesses and communities.  Ministers agreed that an inclusive approach that builds capacity and ensures diversity is a key ingredient to Canada’s successful economic recovery.

24.10.20
LOMIKO CLOSES OVERSUBSCRIBED FINANCING OF $750,000