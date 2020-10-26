IDEX Biometrics and Fudan Microelectronics Collaborate on Biometrics Card Systems Integration

Oslo, Norway, 26 October 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, is collaborating with Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. Ltd (FMSH), a leading company in the design and development of ASICs and complete systems solutions, to integrate IDEX’s biometric solution with Fudan Microelectronics latest generation Secure Element targeted at multiple market segments.

Fudan Microelectronics develops secure elements and solutions that support payment, medical insurance, transportation, ID and emerging digital currency standards and has shipped over 10 billion ASICS.

“A key part of IDEX’s strategy is to partner with secure element industry leaders such as Fudan Microelectronics for providing solutions to all global card manufacturers,” said Vince Graziani, CEO, IDEX Biometrics. “When coupled to previously announced secure element engagements with HED, Infineon, TMC, Idemia/Zwipe and others to follow, IDEX has the largest portfolio of SE partnerships enabling smart card manufacturers to use their existing secure element technology investments such as card operating systems. Broad secure element support is critical to enable the expected rapid acceleration of biometric card deployments.”