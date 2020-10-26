 

Progress on asset backed debt financing, placing to raise £1,751,200 & Baita Plai update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 08:00  |  32   |   |   

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

26 October 2020

Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Progress on asset backed debt financing and Placing to raise £1,751,200 before costs

Baita Plai Update

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed production and development company, is pleased to update the market on recent operational and financing progress.

Overview

  • £1,751,200 (gross) Placing at 0.16p per share to provide additional working capital following recent cash settlement of Conversion Notice and funding through to payment in full from first copper sales to Mercuria.
  • Port delivery early November 2020 of 350-400 tonnes of copper concentrate from Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (‘Baita Plai’) in Romania, being the October  sales delivery targets referred to in the announcement of 22 October 2020.
  • JORC Reserve & Resource report for Baita Plai remains expected by the end of this week
  • Further progress with asset backed debt financing:
    • Independent technical consultants site visit to Baita Plai has been completed and independent environmental consultants have confirmed to undertake site visit at Baita Plai on Monday 26 October 2020.
    • Binding Term Sheet with international banking institution (“ the Bank”) targeted to be signed by the end of November 2020 with final approvals in December 2020.

             
Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine
Following the previous announcement made on 22 October 2020 regarding the October copper concentrate production and sales target at Baita Plai, the Company would like to confirm that it is expecting the first port delivery of 350-400 tonnes of copper concentrate to Mercuria will take place in early November 2020. 

Following the previous announcement made on 12 October 2020 regarding progress on asset backed debt finacing linked to Baita Plai, the Company can confirm that the independent technical consultants have completed the required site visit and the independent environmental consultants have confirmed to undertake site visit at Baita Plai on Monday 26 October 2020. The Company is engaged directly with the independent consultants in order to finalise the due diligence process.  The Company and the international banking institution are still targeting the finalisation of a Binding Term Sheet by the end of November 2020 with final approvals targeted in December 2020.

