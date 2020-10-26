 

Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker Patents

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 08:29  |  99   |   |   

Press release      

Hørsholm, Denmark (26 October 2020) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued Notices of Allowance to the Company for three new DRP biomarker patents in conjunction with use of several of its clinical pipeline drugs.

The USPTO has issued Notices of Allowance to the Company on the following three patent applications:

  • U.S. Patent Application No.: 16/444,881, “METHODS FOR PREDICTING DRUG RESPONSIVENESS IN CANCER PATIENTS” – Directed to a DRP biomarker for the Company’s cancer drug Dovitinib, which biomarker is in development by Company as a companion diagnostic to select high likely responders for Dovitinib.
  • U.S. Patent Application No.: 15/858,703, “METHODS FOR PREDICTING DRUG RESPONSIVENESS IN CANCER PATIENTS” – Directed to a DRP biomarker for Cisplatin, including the Company’s cancer drug LiPlaCis, which biomarker is in development by Company as a companion diagnostic to select high likely responders for LiPlaCis.
  • U.S. Patent Application No.: 15/978,655, “METHODS FOR PREDICTING DRUG RESPONSIVENESS IN CANCER PATIENTS” – Directed to DRP biomarkers for anthracyclines, including doxorubicin, epirubicin, and the Company’s cancer drug 2X-111, which biomarker is in partnered development by Smerud Medical Research International as a companion diagnostic to select high likely responders for 2X-111.

The allowance and imminent issuance of these three new DRP biomarker patents further expands Allarity’s patent portfolio on unique, drug-specific DRP biomarkers developed with its best-in-class and highly validated DRP platform technology. The Company has now gained allowance and/or issuance of patents on more than 60 different DRP biomarkers.

Dovitinib, originally developed by Novartis, addresses a significant unmet need for improved therapies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and is a potential therapeutic alternative to sorafenib. Allarity is currently preparing to file its first new drug application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of dovitinib as a treatment for renal cell carcinoma (RCC), using its Dovitinib DRP as a companion diagnostic to select and treat high likely responder patients. Dovitinib also has promising potential as a monotherapy in a number of other indications, including metastatic estrogen receptor (ER) positive breast cancer, hepatocellular cancer, endometrial cancer and gastrointestinal stromal tumors, as well as in combination therapy with other approved drugs, including immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Seite 1 von 4
Allarity Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy to hold joint conference call and webcast on transaction
Basilea presents preclinical data on anti-angiogenic activity of derazantinib at ENA 2020
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
Robex Resources Inc.: With 391,000 Ounces of Probable Mineral Reserves, Robex Expects a Mine Life of Nearly 9 Years for ...
Kalera AS: Private placement successfully completed
Basilea präsentiert präklinische Daten zur anti-angiogenen Aktivität von Derazantinib auf der ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Dovitinib Program
09.10.20
Allarity Therapeutics will trade under new short name ALLR starting on 12 October 2020
07.10.20
Press Release Allarity Therapeutics Shareholders Approve Company Name Change and Board Appointments
06.10.20
Press Release Oncology Venture calls third investment tranche under its share subscription agreement with Global Corporate Finance
06.10.20
Press Release Oncology Venture A/S Issues 1,619,912 Shares in Exchange for Previously Annulled Warrants

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:04 Uhr
308
OV.ST (Mkap €13 M) US-Zulassungsnatrag in 2020 (NierenKrebs)