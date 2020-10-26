Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker Patents

Hørsholm, Denmark (26 October 2020) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued Notices of Allowance to the Company for three new DRP biomarker patents in conjunction with use of several of its clinical pipeline drugs.

U.S. Patent Application No.: 16/444,881, “METHODS FOR PREDICTING DRUG RESPONSIVENESS IN CANCER PATIENTS” – Directed to a DRP biomarker for the Company’s cancer drug Dovitinib, which biomarker is in development by Company as a companion diagnostic to select high likely responders for Dovitinib.

U.S. Patent Application No.: 15/858,703, “METHODS FOR PREDICTING DRUG RESPONSIVENESS IN CANCER PATIENTS” – Directed to a DRP biomarker for Cisplatin, including the Company’s cancer drug LiPlaCis, which biomarker is in development by Company as a companion diagnostic to select high likely responders for LiPlaCis.

U.S. Patent Application No.: 15/978,655, “METHODS FOR PREDICTING DRUG RESPONSIVENESS IN CANCER PATIENTS” – Directed to DRP biomarkers for anthracyclines, including doxorubicin, epirubicin, and the Company’s cancer drug 2X-111, which biomarker is in partnered development by Smerud Medical Research International as a companion diagnostic to select high likely responders for 2X-111.

The allowance and imminent issuance of these three new DRP biomarker patents further expands Allarity’s patent portfolio on unique, drug-specific DRP biomarkers developed with its best-in-class and highly validated DRP platform technology. The Company has now gained allowance and/or issuance of patents on more than 60 different DRP biomarkers.

Dovitinib, originally developed by Novartis, addresses a significant unmet need for improved therapies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and is a potential therapeutic alternative to sorafenib. Allarity is currently preparing to file its first new drug application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of dovitinib as a treatment for renal cell carcinoma (RCC), using its Dovitinib DRP as a companion diagnostic to select and treat high likely responder patients. Dovitinib also has promising potential as a monotherapy in a number of other indications, including metastatic estrogen receptor (ER) positive breast cancer, hepatocellular cancer, endometrial cancer and gastrointestinal stromal tumors, as well as in combination therapy with other approved drugs, including immune checkpoint inhibitors.