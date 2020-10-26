 

DGAP-News Noratis AG: Subscription period of the 5.50 % corporate bond starts today

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.10.2020, 08:30  |  92   |   |   

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Noratis AG: Subscription period of the 5.50 % corporate bond starts today

26.10.2020 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL.

Noratis AG: Subscription period of the 5.50 % corporate bond starts today

- Public offer scheduled until 09.11.2020

- Possibility to subscribe through DirectPlace of Deutsche Börse, amongst others

- Focus on the expansion of the residential property portfolio and active value development

- Merz Real Estate accompanies expansion strategy as a strong anchor shareholder

- First listing of the bond at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange scheduled for 11.11.2020

Eschborn, 26 October 2020 - As of today private and institutional investors can invest into the 5.50 % corporate bond 2020/2025 (ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6) of Noratis AG ("Noratis"). With the start of the subscription an issuer with a profitable business model on the stable German residential property market addresses the market. Noratis combines recurring rental income from the existing residential properties with portfolio development as a yield kicker. The stable financial basis of the company is underpinned by the new, strong anchor shareholder, the Merz Group. Noratis offers its tenants a high residential standard at affordable prices; the corresponding demand remains high and investors benefit from a steady annual return of 5,50 %.

The Noratis corporate bond can already be subscribed from a denomination of EUR 1,000. Subscription orders may be placed, amongst others, through the subscription functionality "DirectPlace" (from 27 October 2020, 9 am, onwards) of Deutsche Börse AG. Investors can simply place an order via their bank or their online broker with marketplace "Frankfurt", provided that the respective institution is connected to DirectPlace. The public offer in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg is scheduled until 09.11.2020 (12.00 pm), save in the case of a preliminary closing or extension. The planned issuing volume of the bond amounts to up to EUR 50 million. Apart from the public offer, the bond will be offered for subscription within the framework of a private placement to selected institutional investors. The Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner is ICF BANK AG from Frankfurt. The inclusion of the bond in the stock exchange trading in the Open Market (Quotation Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled for 11.11.2020.

Seite 1 von 5
Noratis Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Noratis AG Börsengang des Bestandsentwicklers von Wohnimmobilien im Marktsegment Scale
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Updates 2020 Outlook and Mid-Term Ambition - Accelerates Transition to Cloud
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Subscription period of the 5.50 % corporate bond starts today
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Zeichnungsfrist der 5,50 % Unternehmensanleihe startet heute
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Update on the Second Wave of COVID-19
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Vorgezogener Folgeauftrag im Bereich Medizinprodukte / Mit ca. Mio. EUR 25,0 größter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:40 Uhr
Noratis: Nach Kapitalerhöhung jetzt Anleihe mit 5,5% - Bestandshalter werden kostet Geld
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Zeichnungsfrist der 5,50 % Unternehmensanleihe startet heute (deutsch)
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Zeichnungsfrist der 5,50 % Unternehmensanleihe startet heute
23.10.20
Noratis: Neue Anleihe kommt
23.10.20
DGAP-News: Noratis AG begibt 5,50 % Unternehmensanleihe (deutsch)
23.10.20
DGAP-News: Noratis AG begibt 5,50 % Unternehmensanleihe
23.10.20
DGAP-News: Noratis AG issues 5.50 % corporate bond
19.10.20
DGAP-DD: Noratis AG deutsch
05.10.20
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Noratis intends to issue a corporate bond // Successful as a portfolio developer of residential property
05.10.20
Noratis: Neue Anleihe kommt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:01 Uhr
294
Noratis AG Börsengang des Bestandsentwicklers von Wohnimmobilien im Marktsegment Scale