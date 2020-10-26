Noratis AG: Subscription period of the 5.50 % corporate bond starts today

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL.

- Public offer scheduled until 09.11.2020

- Possibility to subscribe through DirectPlace of Deutsche Börse, amongst others

- Focus on the expansion of the residential property portfolio and active value development

- Merz Real Estate accompanies expansion strategy as a strong anchor shareholder

- First listing of the bond at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange scheduled for 11.11.2020

Eschborn, 26 October 2020 - As of today private and institutional investors can invest into the 5.50 % corporate bond 2020/2025 (ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6) of Noratis AG ("Noratis"). With the start of the subscription an issuer with a profitable business model on the stable German residential property market addresses the market. Noratis combines recurring rental income from the existing residential properties with portfolio development as a yield kicker. The stable financial basis of the company is underpinned by the new, strong anchor shareholder, the Merz Group. Noratis offers its tenants a high residential standard at affordable prices; the corresponding demand remains high and investors benefit from a steady annual return of 5,50 %.

The Noratis corporate bond can already be subscribed from a denomination of EUR 1,000. Subscription orders may be placed, amongst others, through the subscription functionality "DirectPlace" (from 27 October 2020, 9 am, onwards) of Deutsche Börse AG. Investors can simply place an order via their bank or their online broker with marketplace "Frankfurt", provided that the respective institution is connected to DirectPlace. The public offer in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg is scheduled until 09.11.2020 (12.00 pm), save in the case of a preliminary closing or extension. The planned issuing volume of the bond amounts to up to EUR 50 million. Apart from the public offer, the bond will be offered for subscription within the framework of a private placement to selected institutional investors. The Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner is ICF BANK AG from Frankfurt. The inclusion of the bond in the stock exchange trading in the Open Market (Quotation Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled for 11.11.2020.