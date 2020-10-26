 

LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 08:30  |  80   |   |   

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announces that intratumoral injection of NZ-TLR9, NanoZolid (NZ) formulation of a Toll-Like Receptor 9 (TLR9), results in strong antitumoral efficacy combined with prominent antitumoral immune responses in mouse tumor models. NZ-TLR9 forms an intratumoral depot which releases the TLR9 agonist for least 6 weeks and thus minimizes the need for repeated injections. Furthermore, we have identified both intratumoral- and plasma biomarkers needed to measure the activity of NZ-TLR9 in clinical trials.

LIDDS has completed a preclinical data package using a TLR9 agonist formulated with NanoZolid(NZ-TLR9) showing that a single NZ-TLR9 injection is reducing tumor growth and improves the survival of mice, with increase of intratumoral cytotoxic T- cells and activated dendritic cells. The TLR9 agonist is released during at least 6 weeks with equal in vivo efficacy which minimizes the need for repeated injections, which are needed when using standard formulated TLR9 agonists. In addition, the study also identified plasma biomarkers which are suitable to measure the biological activity of NZ-TLR9 in coming clinical trial.

-I’m really happy to see our convincing preclinical data package with NanoZolid formulated TLR9, especially the six weeks of controlled release with strong anti-tumor effect. The results indicate that NanoZolid technology, with controlled and sustained drug release, can be used to treat deep lying cancer tumors. These tumors are not suitable to be treated with standard TLR9 due to the necessity of weekly injections. The planning for a Phase I study treating solid tumors with intratumoral NZ-TLR9 is ongoing and we plan to start the study towards the second half of 2021, commented Monica Wallter, CEO of LIDDS.

About TLRs and TLR9
Toll-like receptors (TLRs) are key targets in the search for new treatments against cancer. TLRs are expressed on various immune cells, including dendritic cells, and upon activation they initiate the body’s immune response. TLR9 activation leads to an immunologically active tumor environment with recruitment of the cytotoxic T cells which are necessary for an antitumor response in immunotherapy. Thus, TLR9 agonists can convert immunologically “cold” tumors to immunologically “hot” tumors. The most promising target cancers for the TLR9 project are head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, sarcomas and lymphomas. These malignancies are diagnosed in around 2 million patients each year. The market for TLR agonists is expected to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars over the coming years.  

For additional information, please contact:
 Monica Wallter, CEO LIDDS, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

This information is such that LIDDS AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above on October 26, 2020 at 08:30 CET.

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid. NanoZolid is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.


LIDDS Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy to hold joint conference call and webcast on transaction
Basilea presents preclinical data on anti-angiogenic activity of derazantinib at ENA 2020
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
Robex Resources Inc.: With 391,000 Ounces of Probable Mineral Reserves, Robex Expects a Mine Life of Nearly 9 Years for ...
Kalera AS: Private placement successfully completed
Basilea präsentiert präklinische Daten zur anti-angiogenen Aktivität von Derazantinib auf der ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
LIDDS announces outcome of subscription of shares in the incentive programs 2017/2020
30.09.20
LIDDS Announces Data on Liproca Depot from Open Label Extension Study