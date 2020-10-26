 

Capgemini launches a new brand promise that conveys the spirit of the Group to its clients and communities

‘Get the future you want’

Capgemini launches a new brand promise that conveys the spirit of the Group to its clients and communities

Paris, October 26 2020 – Capgemini launches today a bold and active brand platform for its clients and its communities: “Get the future you want.” The new brand platform reflects the zeitgeist of current times where world events and rapid digital transformation require people to look at how they can leverage technology to define the future they want, a future that is inclusive and sustainable.

“Our new brand platform is more than a tagline. It captures the spirit and energy of Capgemini and conveys our optimistic vision of the future,” comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. “We are conscious that technology is now the critical enabler to almost every transformation of business and society. However, with this potential comes a great responsibility to leverage it in a human way to energize people and businesses. Our clients need to know that they have a business partner at their side, to help them define their future through technology and make it a reality. For our team members, we help them to define their careers and achieve their personal objectives. That is our focus; to help our clients, our people, and our communities get the future they want.”

’Get the future you want’ appeals to organizations looking for a business partner they can trust, as much as it does to those who want to work for a responsible organization that empowers them. It builds on what Capgemini is recognized for today: its business and industry relevance, its deep and long-term technology experience and its passion for people. It also gives visibility to the Group’s commitment to inclusiveness and sustainability.

A versatile brand platform
Virginie Regis, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee at Capgemini explains, “Our new brand platform captures the spirit of our people. The planned creatives will demonstrate Capgemini’s ability to understand the key challenges its clients are facing - from the role of technology in their business to the impact they have on the environment. Through our global advertising campaign and integrated communication activities we want our teams, our clients, and our partners, to feel that change can happen the way they want it to, and that we will help them achieve it.

A group of people posing for the camera Description automatically generated

In further development, this platform will showcase Capgemini’s industry leadership in advancing the digital consumer experience, accelerating intelligent industry and transforming enterprise efficiency, leveraging its deep expertise in cloud and data. The expression of the brand promise will be represented across a variety of media platforms to reach Capgemini’s target market of CxOs and top talent, each and every time with people at its heart. It will be featured in two waves, firstly in a global advertising campaign on CNBC up until the end of the year, complemented by targeted promotion across social media platforms. This will then be augmented by a series of high-profile homepage takeovers in leading media within Capgemini’s key geographies throughout November.

To find out more and experience the ‘Get the future you want’ creative assets visit: https://www.capgemini.com/resources/get-the-future-you-want

Note to Editors:
Hi-resolution images and video of the new brand platform creatives are available on request.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini’s purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion. 

 Visit us at www.capgemini.com.

 

