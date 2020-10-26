Article on RhoVac's Phase I/II study to be published in November

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") announces today that the publication of the article on RhoVac's Phase I/II study is set to be published in November.

As previously disclosed, the article elaborating on the results of RhoVac's Phase I/II study in prostate cancer including the 12-month follow-up period, has been accepted for publication in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC). The publication now indicates that the release of the article will take place in November, a few weeks later than previously suggested. The article will feature an elaboration on the mode of action of RV001, but also a discussion on the PSA data findings indicating possibilities of delaying disease progression, for which RhoVac's currently ongoing phase IIb study is aimed at providing substantial evidence.