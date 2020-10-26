Philips to nominate Mrs. Indra Nooyi as member of the Supervisory Board

“We are very pleased to propose Mrs. Indra Nooyi as a new member of Philips’ Supervisory Board,” said Jeroen van der Veer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Philips. “She is a proven business leader in the consumer and technology sectors, with a strong track record of delivering sustained profitable growth, while doing business sustainably and responsibly. Her strategic insights will be highly valuable to Philips, as the company embarks on its next growth phase as a health technology leader, with a purpose to improve the health and well-being of people through innovation.”

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it will propose the appointment of Mrs. Indra Nooyi as a new member of the Supervisory Board to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), which will be held on May 6, 2021.

Mrs. Nooyi (American, 1955) is the former Chair and CEO of PepsiCo, a global food and beverages company with operations in over 180 countries and 2019 sales of USD 67 billion. During her tenure from 2006 till 2019, she was the chief architect of PepsiCo’s ‘Performance with Purpose’ pledge, and successfully delivered sustained growth by making more nutritious products, limiting its environmental footprint, and empowering its associates and people in the communities it serves. Prior to her appointment as CEO, Mrs. Nooyi held various executive leadership positions, including the role of CFO. Before joining PepsiCo in 1994, Mrs. Nooyi held strategy leadership positions at ABB, a leading global technology company, Motorola, a mobile communications pioneer, and the Boston Consulting Group.

