Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 33/2020 – 26 OCTOBER 2020
On 25 September 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 29/2020 of 25 September 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is
expected to be realized in the period from 25 September 2020 to 30 December 2020. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|129,320
|656.18
|84,856,744.90
|19 October 2020
|11,933
|650.18
|7,758,613.45
|20 October 2020
|14,960
|652.55
|9,762,136.03
|21 October 2020
|18,000
|641.27
|11,542,834.80
|22 October 2020
|14,877
|632.95
|9,416,391.20
|23 October 2020
|7,981
|645.11
|5,148,654.04
|Accumulated under the program
|197,071
|651.98
|128,485,374.42
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 372.774 shares, corresponding to 0.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
