 

Share buy-back Program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 33/2020 – 26 OCTOBER 2020

On 25 September 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 29/2020 of 25 September 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 25 September 2020 to 30 December 2020. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 129,320 656.18                 84,856,744.90
19 October 2020 11,933 650.18 7,758,613.45
20 October 2020 14,960 652.55 9,762,136.03
21 October 2020 18,000 641.27 11,542,834.80
22 October 2020 14,877 632.95 9,416,391.20
23 October 2020 7,981 645.11 5,148,654.04
Accumulated under the program 197,071 651.98 128,485,374.42

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 372.774 shares, corresponding to 0.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com

