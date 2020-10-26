 

Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and Portugal

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Enimbos, a Madrid-based provider of cloud migration and related services, enhancing its Amazon Web Services (AWS) capabilities, multi-cloud strategy and cloud migration services in Spain and Portugal.

Accenture acquired Enimbos, a Madrid-based provider of cloud migration and related services.

The acquisition follows Accenture's recent announcement of a US$3 billion investment to help clients rapidly become “cloud-first” businesses and accelerate their digital transformations.

Enimbos is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with more than 130 AWS certifications and has strong relationships with other cloud providers, bringing a total of more than 260 cloud-related certifications. In addition to cloud migration services, Enimbos also provides cloud modernization services, standardized multi-cloud managed services, and cloud governance and optimization. Enimbos is headquartered in Madrid, with additional offices in Cáceres, Mérida and Barcelona in Spain, and in Aveiro and Lisbon in Portugal.

“The acquisition of Enimbos brings more cloud-native skills and experience to our growing Cloud First organization,” said Karthik Narain, Accenture’s Cloud First lead. “We’ve learned from more than 34,000 cloud projects that a cloud-first strategy begins with creating a holistic cloud journey that influences many aspects of a client’s business, including their applications, infrastructure, talent and surrounding cloud ecosystem. Cloud-native capabilities are essential to designing next-generation systems that power the innovation that businesses need today at speed and at scale.”

Enimbos’s employees are joining Accenture’s Cloud First organization, which includes 70,000 cloud professionals globally who help clients transform their many distinct processes and functions through integrated cloud strategies and transformation journeys.

“The addition of Enimbos is a significant step forward in our growth strategy in Spain and Portugal, and in our plans to continue enhancing Accenture’s specialized capabilities with each of the native ecosystem partners in the cloud world, such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft,” said Domingo Mirón, who leads Accenture’s business in Iberia. “Most companies have not completed their digital transformation and urgently need to fast-track their innovation journeys. Cloud is the key enabler to complete their transformation, and COVID-19 has further accelerated this mandate. This accelerated transition will shift companies to about 80% cloud in the next three years, and Accenture can guide them to capture the strongest business outcomes possible.”

