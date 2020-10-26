SimCorp A/S - Major shareholder announcement

With reference to Section 30 of Consolidated Act no. 931 of 6 September 2019 on capital markets, please be informed that SimCorp A/S on October 23, 2020 was informed by The Capital Group Companies, Inc. that The Capital Group Companies, Inc. now owns 10.01% of the share capital and voting rights in SimCorp A/S.

The shares are traded at NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

Questions may be addressed to Anders Hjort, VP, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8800).

SimCorp A/S

