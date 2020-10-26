 

Business Reporter A new level of sustainability

Major innovation brings a new level of sustainability to PET plastic bottle recycling

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Gianfranco Zoppas, President, Zoppas Industries, explains why the Circular Economy is central to a waste free world and how a plastic bottle made up of recycled PET can contribute to that vision.

The European Union is cracking down on plastics waste, as it pushes forward its plans for the Circular Economy. It is limiting the use of single-use plastics and setting tough targets for use of recycled materials.

A ground-breaking technology for the production of PET bottles entirely out of post-consumer waste has been developed: rPET. This fully integrates two processes that are normally kept separate: the creation of process-ready material from prewashed flakes coming from used bottles; and the production of new bottles (or at least the preforms that are later blown into bottles) from the flakes.

rPET is in itself an important contribution to the Circular Economy. But this process integration brings additional important advantages in terms of sustainability, since it is much more energy-efficient than traditional methods.

"This is a solution that represents the perfect response to the requirements of the new Circular Economy," says Gianfranco Zoppas, President of SIPA. "Waste reprocessing is rendered sustainable and economic while producing new products of the highest quality."

To learn more about packaging made of totally recyclable plastic, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About SIPA

SIPA has been designing, manufacturing, and selling a wide range of technologies for the production, filling and packaging of PET containers for some 30 years – containers that are used for foods and beverages, cleaning products, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Based in Vittorio Veneto, Italy, the company employs more than 1100 people, creating a turnover (2019) of €220 million.

https://www.sipasolutions.com/en/

Sources

https://business-reporter.co.uk/2020/10/14/major-innovation-brings-a-new-level-of-sustainability-to-pet-bottle-recycling/

 



