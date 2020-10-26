 

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S – Weekly report on share buy-back

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 81 - 26 OCTOBER 2020

On 19 August 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 19 August 2020 up to and including no later than end-October 2020. For details please see announcement no. 21 of 19 August 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 63 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)

 
Total, last announcement  

500,000 		 

97.39 		 

48,696,976
19/10/2020 11,000 99.95 1,099,450
20/10/2020 15,000 97.38 1,460,700
21/10/2020 15,000 96.14 1,442,100
22/10/2020 25,000 93.79 2,344,750
23/10/2020 25,000 94.13 2,353,250
Accumulated 591,000 97.12 57,397,226

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 19 August 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 591,000 at a total amount of DKK 57,397,226.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,300,367 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.65%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,399,633.

Kind regards

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624

