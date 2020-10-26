 

Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)

  • Nokia has been selected as a supplier for SYV’s radio access network (RAN) equipment and managed services
  • The deal includes the rollout of 5G RAN equipment and modernization of existing 2G, 3G and 4G sites across northern and eastern Finland
  • Three-year rollout will begin in early 2021 and is planned to be completed by the end of 2023.

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has been selected by Finnish Shared Network Ltd (SYV) – a joint operation by DNA Oyj and Telia Finland Oyj – as a supplier of 5G radio network equipment including deployment and managed services. The modernized network will enable SYV to provide advanced 5G services in a cost-efficient manner across northern and eastern parts of Finland.

The deal will see Nokia replace SYV’s current radio access network equipment, offer digital deployment for faster time to market, and comprehensive managed services over the course of the three-year rollout. The overhaul is primarily driven by 5G deployment and will enable SYV to future-proof its infrastructure for the next generation of digital services, whilst improving current 2G, 3G and 4G capabilities across the sites. Nokia will be the provider responsible for the network infrastructure upgrade, providing field maintenance, network monitoring and implementation services in over 50 percent of the country area across eastern and northern Finland. The deployment of this entirely new infrastructure will begin in early 2021 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The network modernization project will involve upgrading RAN equipment across the existing 2G, 3G, and 4G networks as well as the deployment of the new 5G network. This includes all existing base stations, base station controllers, radio network controller and IP transport for the connection to the core infrastructures of DNA Oyj and Telia Finland Oyj. Operations Support Systems and reporting systems will also be upgraded. Nokia will be responsible for deploying and managing the new network, supporting a range of business models and operating capabilities that will enable SYV to optimize the cost of operations whilst improving service and network performance.  

