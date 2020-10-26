 

PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of St James's Place plc

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
26.10.2020, 10:10  |  40   |   |   
London (ots/PRNewswire) - PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a ca.1.2%
holding in St James's Place plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of
Directors of the Company. You can find the letter here:

https://primestonecapital.news/ (https://gbr01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/
?url=https%3A%2F%2Fprimestonecapital.news%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cjmadsen%40greenbrook
pr.com%7Cdcf2b31b578b4294294108d879275b1f%7C1b4cde5a065d44119a0f6e404986a335%7C0
%7C0%7C637392557226113247%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2
luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=x%2B82JDLjLZXIeBadDpZaHj7fPYIU
jWG2z7Na4ixT4%2B8%3D&reserved=0)

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP:
http://www.primestonecapital.com/

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com, +44
(0)207-952-2000

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149527/4744039
OTS: PrimeStone Capital
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Hersteller pochen im Streit um neues Raketenabwehrsystem auf Entscheidung
Persistent Systems meldet Rekordumsätze von 136,09 Millionen US-Dollar mit einem Wachstum von ...
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: VW-Chef fordert Bekenntnis der Autobranche zum Green Deal
Stuttgarter Nachrichten: Kommentar zur Tarifeinigung im Öffentlichen Dienst
Immer weniger Deutsche ziehen in die Vereinigten Staaten
Studie "Digitale Versicherung 2020": Versicherungskunden wünschen sich "Low Touch" auch über die Corona-Krise hinaus ...
Medienmäzen Google - Wie der Datenkonzern den Journalismus umgarnt / Neue Studie des Deutschen ...
Corona-Krise trifft Gastronomie hart: Umsätze von März bis August 2020 sanken um 40,5 % gegenüber Vorjahreszeitraum
Smyths Toys Superstores eröffnet in Neckarsulm
Hoch hinaus: Böttcher AG investiert 85 Mio. Euro an Jenaer Standort
Titel
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Hersteller pochen im Streit um neues Raketenabwehrsystem auf Entscheidung
ZEW-Chef: TUI ist nicht systemrelevant
Das ändert sich 2021 an der privaten Krankenversicherung (FOTO)
Rechtsanwalt Ben Crump: Bayer will sowohl vom Verkauf eines Unkrautvernichtungsmittels, das mit dem Non-Hodgkin-Lymphom in ...
VW-Abgasskandal: Strafanzeige gegen VW-Vorstände mit erheblichem Zündstoff
Wagnis "Wasserstoff wagen!" (FOTO)
Titel
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Liberty-Steel-Inhaber Gupta: Zusammenschluss mit Thyssenkrupp sichert Arbeitsplätze
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Hersteller pochen im Streit um neues Raketenabwehrsystem auf Entscheidung
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:15 Uhr
Nachhaltige ETFs: Wer reinkommt, wer draußen bleiben muss
11:14 Uhr
Politik: Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger warnt vor Obergrenze bei Familienfeiern
11:10 Uhr
TerraPay verstärkt seinen Einstieg in Nordamerika durch die kanadische FINTRAC MSB-Lizenz
11:10 Uhr
“Medical Practice Income a subsidiary of USA Equities Corp (USAQ), Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with MedScience Research Group”
11:09 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Deutschland: Steigende Infektionszahlen belasten Ifo-Geschäftsklima
11:09 Uhr
Generix Group - Creation of Generix Soft Group Romania
11:04 Uhr
OTS: Münchener Hypothekenbank eG / MünchenerHyp hält Kurs - Erträge ...
11:02 Uhr
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across Businesses
11:01 Uhr
TUDOR GOLD durchschneidet 1.152 Meter mit 0,741 g/t AuEq, einschließlich 1,561 g/t AuEq über 121,5 Meter und 0,968 g/t AuEq über 414 Meter beim Bohrloch GS-20-75.
11:00 Uhr
Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Formation of Advisory Board