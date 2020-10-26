 

Registration of capital increase of 559,702 shares in GreenMobility A/S completed

Company Announcement no. 73 – 2020
Copenhagen, October 26st, 2020


Registration of capital increase of 559,702 shares in GreenMobility A/S completed

Reference is made to company announcements no. 69, 70, and 71 2020.

In connection with the private placement, GreenMobility A/S (“GreenMobility”) hereby announce that the capital increase of a nominal amount of DKK 223,880.80 consisting of 559,702 shares of a nominal value of DKK 0.40 each, representing approximately 23.4% of the share capital before the capital increase, has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

The new shares will, with effect from 29 October 2020, be admitted for trading under the existing ISIN code DK0060817898, which also applies to GreenMobility’s existing shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark.

Following the capital increase and in accordance with the disclosure requirements in section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, the share capital of GreenMobility will consist of 2,948,050 shares of a nominal value of DKK 0.40 representing a nominal share capital of DKK 1,179,220.00.

The new share capital will be reflected in GreenMobility’s articles of association which are available on the Company’s webpage.

Following the completion of the private placement, AkademikerPension will hold a stake of ~9% of the outstanding shares in GreenMobility, Arbejdernes Landsbank will hold a stake of ~12% and HICO Group ApS, which is fully owned by Henrik Isaksen (founder and chairman of the Board of Directors), will hold a stake of ~38%.

