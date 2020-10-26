 

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 10:45  |  48   |   |   
  • Net income for the quarter was $2.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share
  • Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.94% compared to 3.66% in the prior quarter
  • Total loans were $1.0 billion up 2% for the quarter
  • Allowance for loan losses (“ALL”) to total loans of 1.22%
  • No doubtful credits or charge offs in the quarter and no loan delinquencies at end of quarter
  • Non-performing assets represent 0.14% of total assets
  • COVID-19 loan deferrals declined to $34.4 million, or 3% of total loans from $97.5 million the prior quarter
  • Total deposits were $1.0 billion down 1% for the quarter and up 25% year-over-year
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 4% during the quarter and represent 46% of total deposits
  • Cost of deposits were 0.27% in the third quarter, compared with 0.51% in the prior quarter
  • Non-interest expense declined 5%, compared to the second quarter

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020. For the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported net income of $2.5 million or $0.45 per diluted share.

The Bank remains concerned about the safety and prosperity of our employees and clients during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and during the quarter resumed normal branch hours at most of our locations. The Bank has $154.2 million in SBA PPP loans outstanding and worked with clients during the quarter to submit applications to the SBA for loan forgiveness. By the end of the quarter 206 loans representing $99.8 million in loan balances and $3.2 million in potential loan fees had been submitted to the SBA.

As of September 2020, the number of COVID-19 related loan deferrals decreased to 16 loans totaling $34.4 million or 3% of total loans from 56 loans and $97.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Bank had no past due loans at the end of the quarter and two loans totaling $1.7 million on non-accrual. Criticized assets were $4.9 million, consisting of 5 relationships all related to the impacts of COVID-19. Classified assets increased $3.6 million to $7.7 million at quarter end, of which the largest loan was a well secured $3.5 million credit. There were no doubtful credits or charge offs in the quarter.

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $1.6 million to $12.7 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.22% of total loans outstanding, including PPP loans, compared to $11.1 million or 1.08% at the second quarter of 2020 and $7.9 million or 0.96% at the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve and the potential impact on the loan portfolio resulting from economic uncertainties related to COVID-19. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the coverage ratio on the loan portfolio increased to 1.43%.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “The Team continues to focus on the safety and prosperity of our clients and the communities we serve through our Relationship based business model. We are pleased with the continued progress we are making in increasing our operating leverage, reducing expenses, protecting our net interest margin and growing the Bank in a safe and sound manner. The third quarter included higher gain on sale from loans generated by our SBA Team and a significant reduction in deposit and funding costs.”

The Company reported net income of $2.5 million or $0.45 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared with net income of $2.1 million or $0.37 per diluted share in the second quarter and a loss of $5 million or $0.89 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net interest income was $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, representing an $877 thousand or 7.50%, increase compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a $1.5 million or 13.9% increase, compared to the same period in 2019. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.94% compared with 3.66% for the second quarter of 2020 and 4.67% for the same period in 2019. The increase in the net interest margin for the quarter was attributable to lower funding costs as a result of proactive repositioning and repricing of the deposit portfolio. The yield on earning assets for the third quarter of 2020 was 4.37% compared with 4.29% in the second quarter and 5.63% for the same period in 2019. The yield on loans for the quarter decreased to 5.21% compared to 5.30% in the second quarter of this year and decreased from 6.07% in the third quarter of 2019. The cost of total funding sources was 0.47% for the quarter compared with 0.69% in the second quarter and 1.04% for the same period in 2019.

Non-interest income was $936 thousand for the third quarter of 2020, representing a $442 thousand or 32% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a $352 thousand or 60% increase compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in non-interest income for the quarter is due to $751 thousand in security gains recorded in the second quarter partially offset by a $344 thousand increase in revenues from SBA loan sales. The increase in non-interest income compared to a year ago is primarily due to $391 thousand in additional gains from the sale of SBA loans partially offset by $125 thousand in securities gains recorded in the third quarter of 2019. SBA loan sales for the third quarter were $6.2 million with a 13.8% trade premium compared with $3.4 million with a 10.4% trade premium in the second quarter of 2020 and $4.4 million with a 10.5% trade premium in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-interest expense was $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 representing a $474 thousand decrease, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a $699 thousand, or 8% decrease, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in second quarter expenses was primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits and professional fees. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due to decreases in salaries and benefits and professional services partially offset by an increase in other expense.

The Company reported total assets of $1.2 billion at September 30, 2020, representing a decrease of $29.8 million or 2% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of $244 million or 24% compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in assets was largely due to repaying term FHLB advances offset by a $16.2 million, or 2% increase in loans, from the second quarter to $1.0 billion at September 30, 2020 and increased $221.8 million, or 27%, from the third quarter of 2019. Substantially all of the loan growth for the quarter was related to real estate loans.

“The Company continues to perform strongly. During the quarter, the CEO transition announced in January was completed. Rick Sowers is now President and CEO of both PBAM and CalPrivate Bank. We again thank Tom Wornham for leading the organization to where we are today,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of PBAM and the Bank. “The third quarter was highlighted by a higher net interest margin, improved efficiency ratio and greater clarity on the strength of the loan portfolio. The macro-environment in which we operate remains uncertain. Caution and diligence are our focus as we plan on taking advantage of dislocations in the industry to expand our client base with additional relationship-driven prospects seeking superior service and more creative solutions to their challenges and opportunities, provided by exceptional bankers.”

On October 21, PBAM appointed Leda Csanka to the board of CalPrivate Bank, increasing the number of directors to thirteen. Ms. Csanka brings over 30 years of deep technology experience within financial services. She has held diverse IT and leadership roles with a multinational banking and financial services firm, having tenures within programming, architecture, infrastructure, standardization and strategic leadership for retail, direct and commercial banking, investment banking, asset management and insurance services. Ms. Csanka later became Chief Technology Officer and a member of the executive team of a leading broker-dealer that provided retail financial services to investment programs of banks and credit unions. Isakow stated, “We welcome Leda to the Bank board and are delighted to add someone who has such a depth of knowledge and understanding of technology in our industry at a time when our systems are integral to future exceptional client service and bank efficiency.”

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank.

Investor Relations Contact

Rick Sowers
President and CEO
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
(424) 303-4894

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forwardlooking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Dollar change Percentage change   September 30, 2019   Dollar change Percentage change
Assets                      
                       
Cash and due from banks $ 10,985     $ 13,641     $ (2,656 ) -19.5 %   $ 29,480     $ (18,495 ) -62.7 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   930       1,200       (270 ) -22.5 %     563       367   65.2 %
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank   143,431       184,405       (40,974 ) -22.2 %     57,810       85,621   148.1 %
Total cash and due from banks   155,346       199,246       (43,900 ) -22.0 %     87,853       67,493   76.8 %
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   5,760       5,758       2   0.0 %     2,255       3,505   155.4 %
Investment securities available for sale   26,525       27,664       (1,139 ) -4.1 %     73,170       (46,645 ) -63.7 %
Loans   1,042,786       1,026,509       16,277   1.6 %     820,989       221,797   27.0 %
Allowance for loan losses   (12,682 )     (11,100 )     (1,582 ) 14.3 %     (7,893 )     (4,789 ) 60.7 %
Net loans   1,030,104       1,015,409       14,695   1.4 %     813,096       217,008   26.7 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   4,602       4,602       -   0.0 %     4,060       542   13.3 %
Right of use asset   5,186       5,632       (446 ) -7.9 %     6,877       (1,691 ) -24.6 %
Premises and equipment, net   2,859       3,055       (196 ) -6.4 %     2,947       (88 ) -3.0 %
Other intangible assets   1,364       1,281       83   6.5 %     978       386   39.5 %
Deferred tax asset   4,141       4,141       -   0.0 %     4,409       (268 ) -6.1 %
Accrued interest receivable   3,883       3,556       327   9.2 %     2,569       1,314   51.1 %
Other assets   4,424       3,668       756   20.6 %     1,771       2,653   149.8 %
Total assets $ 1,244,194     $ 1,274,012     $ (29,818 ) -2.3 %   $ 999,985     $ 244,209   24.4 %
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
                       
Liabilities                      
Noninterest bearing $ 471,324     $ 452,155     $ 19,169   4.2 %   $ 266,205     $ 205,119   77.1 %
Interest Bearing   557,455       584,451       (26,996 ) -4.6 %     557,800       (345 ) -0.1 %
Total deposits   1,028,779       1,036,606       (7,827 ) -0.8 %     824,005       204,774   24.9 %
FHLB borrowings   80,000       105,000       (25,000 ) -23.8 %     55,000       25,000   45.5 %
Other borrowings   17,938       17,936       2   0.0 %     17,930       8   0.0 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   14,227       14,097       130   0.9 %     9,779       4,448   45.5 %
Total liabilities   1,140,944       1,173,639       (32,695 ) -2.8 %     906,714       234,230   25.8 %
                       
Shareholders' equity                      
Common stock   69,540       69,512       28   0.0 %     68,804       736   1.1 %
Additional paid-in capital   3,230       3,002       228   7.6 %     2,997       233   7.8 %
Retained earnings   29,521       26,984       2,537   9.4 %     20,917       8,604   41.1 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income   959       875       84   9.6 %     553       406   73.4 %
Total stockholders' equity   103,250       100,373       2,877   2.9 %     93,271       9,979   10.7 %
                       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,244,194     $ 1,274,012     $ (29,818 ) -2.3 %   $ 999,985     $ 244,209   24.4 %



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  For the three months ended
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Dollar change Percentage change   September 30, 2019   Dollar change Percentage change
Interest Income                      
Loans $ 13,578   $ 13,293   $ 285   2.1 %   $ 12,497     $ 1,081   8.7 %
Investment securities   231     251     (20 ) -8.0 %     544       (313 ) -57.5 %
Deposits in other financial institutions   51     91     (40 ) -44.0 %     181       (130 ) -71.8 %
Total interest income   13,860     13,635     225   1.7 %     13,222       638   4.8 %
                       
Interest Expense                      
Deposits   707     1,356     (649 ) -47.9 %     1,605       (898 ) -56.0 %
Borrowings   656     659     (3 ) -0.5 %     648       8   1.2 %
Total interest expense   1,363     2,015     (652 ) -32.4 %     2,253       (890 ) -39.5 %
                       
Net interest income   12,497     11,620     877   7.5 %     10,969       1,528   13.9 %
Provision for loan losses   1,582     1,511     71   4.7 %     9,737       (8,155 ) -83.8 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   10,915     10,109     806   8.0 %     1,232       9,683   786.0 %
                       
Noninterest income:                      
Service charges on deposit accounts   141     143     (2 ) -1.4 %     137       4   2.9 %
Net gain on sale of loans   554     210     344   163.8 %     163       391   239.9 %
Gain on sale of investment securities   0     751     (751 ) -100.0 %     125       (125 ) -100.0 %
Other noninterest income   241     274     (33 ) -12.0 %     159       82   51.6 %
Total noninterest income   936     1,378     (442 ) -32.1 %     584       352   60.3 %
                       
Noninterest expense:                      
Salary and employee benefits   5,365     5,790     (425 ) -7.3 %     6,341       (976 ) -15.4 %
Occupancy and equipment   864     900     (36 ) -4.0 %     793       71   9.0 %
Data processing   643     561     82   14.6 %     588       55   9.4 %
Professional services   514     628     (114 ) -18.2 %     639       (125 ) -19.6 %
Other expenses   846     827     19   2.3 %     570       276   48.4 %
Total noninterest expense   8,232     8,706     (474 ) -5.4 %     8,931       (699 ) -7.8 %
                       
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   3,619     2,781     838   30.1 %     (7,115 )     10,734   -150.9 %
Provision for income taxes   1,084     711     373   52.5 %     (2,081 )     3,165   -152.1 %
Net income (loss) $ 2,535   $ 2,070   $ 465   22.5 %   $ (5,034 )   $ 7,569   -150.4 %
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,499   $ 2,038   $ 461   22.6 %   $ (4,950 )   $ 7,449   -150.5 %
                       
Earnings (loss) per share                      
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.45   $ 0.37   $ 0.08   21.6 %   $ (0.91 )   $ 1.36   -149.5 %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.45   $ 0.37   $ 0.08   21.6 %   $ (0.89 )   $ 1.34   -150.6 %
                       
Average shares outstanding   5,499,970     5,435,155     64,815   1.2 %     5,465,278       34,692   0.6 %
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,516,013     5,453,597     62,416   1.1 %     5,563,931       (47,918 ) -0.9 %



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
             
  For the nine months ended
  September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019   Dollar change Percentage change
Interest Income            
Loans $ 39,999   $ 34,449     $ 5,550   16.1 %
Investment securities   883     1,818       (935 ) -51.4 %
Deposits in other financial institutions   446     440       6   1.4 %
Total interest income   41,328     36,707       4,621   12.6 %
             
Interest Expense            
Deposits   3,773     4,152       (379 ) -9.1 %
Borrowings   1,904     1,863       41   2.2 %
Total interest expense   5,677     6,015       (338 ) -5.6 %
             
Net interest income   35,651     30,692       4,959   16.2 %
Provision for loan losses   4,091     11,122       (7,031 ) -63.2 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   31,560     19,570       11,990   61.3 %
             
Noninterest income:            
Service charges on deposit accounts   457     347       110   31.7 %
Net gain on sale of loans   1,444     817       627   76.7 %
Gain on sale of investment securities   751     150       601   400.7 %
Other noninterest income   808     428       380   88.8 %
Total noninterest income   3,460     1,742       1,718   98.6 %
             
Noninterest expense:            
Salary and employee benefits   16,707     17,462       (755 ) -4.3 %
Occupancy and equipment   2,649     2,109       540   25.6 %
Data processing   1,721     1,602       119   7.4 %
Professional services   2,001     1,395       606   43.4 %
Other expenses   2,521     2,153       368   17.1 %
Total noninterest expense   25,599     24,721       878   3.6 %
             
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   9,421     (3,409 )     12,830   -376.4 %
Provision for income taxes   2,910     (1,014 )     3,924   -387.0 %
Net income (loss) $ 6,511   $ (2,395 )   $ 8,906   -371.9 %
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 6,407   $ (2,351 )   $ 8,758   -372.5 %
             
Earnings (loss) per share            
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.17   $ (0.46 )   $ 1.63   -354.3 %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.16   $ (0.45 )   $ 1.61   -357.8 %
             
Average shares outstanding   5,492,123     5,163,512       328,611   6.4 %
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,522,929     5,262,165       260,764   5.0 %



  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
  Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
  (Unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands)
                             
  For the three months ended
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  Average Balance   Interest Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest Average Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets:                            
Deposits in other financial institutions $ 191,912   $ 51 0.11 %   $ 231,621   $ 91 0.16 %   $ 35,658   $ 181 2.01 %
Investment securities   31,727     231 2.91 %     38,539     251 2.61 %     79,842     544 2.73 %
Loans   1,037,195     13,578 5.21 %     1,008,220     13,293 5.30 %     816,281     12,497 6.07 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,260,834     13,860 4.37 %     1,278,380     13,635 4.29 %     931,781     13,222 5.63 %
Noninterest-earning assets   10,529           15,104           39,083      
Total Assets $ 1,271,363         $ 1,293,484         $ 970,864      
                             
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                            
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 59,624   $ 19 0.13 %   $ 73,509   $ 26 0.14 %   $ 37,644   $ 69 0.73 %
Money market   402,286     349 0.35 %     394,523     476 0.49 %     372,008     959 1.02 %
Savings deposits   9,024     2 0.09 %     8,863     2 0.09 %     7,099     5 0.28 %
Certificates of deposit   97,444     337 1.38 %     126,545     852 2.71 %     100,705     572 2.25 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   568,378     707 0.49 %     603,440     1,356 0.90 %     517,456     1,605 1.23 %
                             
FHLB advances   100,924     384 1.51 %     100,385     387 1.55 %     63,301     376 2.36 %
Other borrowings   17,937     272 6.07 %     17,934     272 6.07 %     17,929     272 6.07 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   118,861     656 2.20 %     118,319     659 2.24 %     81,230     648 3.16 %
                             
Noninterest-bearing deposits   467,845           458,631           261,365      
Total Funding Sources   1,155,084     1,363 0.47 %     1,180,390     2,015 0.69 %     860,051     2,253 1.04 %
                             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   13,740           12,964           12,422      
                             
Shareholders' equity   102,539           100,130           98,391      
                             
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,271,363         $ 1,293,484         $ 970,864      
                             
Net interest spread       3.90 %         3.60 %         4.59 %
                             
Net interest income     $ 12,497         $ 11,620         $ 10,969  
Net interest margin       3.94 %         3.66 %         4.67 %



  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
  Condensed Balance Sheets
  (Unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 155,346     $ 199,246     $ 221,154     $ 105,610     $ 87,853  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   5,760       5,758       5,756       5,758       2,255  
Investment securities   26,525       27,664       49,327       51,179       73,170  
Loans   1,042,786       1,026,509       894,076       885,556       820,989  
Allowance for loan losses   (12,682 )     (11,100 )     (9,598 )     (8,601 )     (7,893 )
Net loans   1,030,104       1,015,409       884,478       876,955       813,096  
Right of use asset   5,186       5,632       6,022       6,452       6,877  
Premises and equipment, net   2,859       3,055       3,052       3,165       2,947  
Other assets and interest receivable   18,414       17,248       16,092       16,868       13,787  
Total assets $ 1,244,194     $ 1,274,012     $ 1,185,881     $ 1,065,987     $ 999,985  
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                  
                   
Liabilities                  
Noninterest Bearing $ 471,324     $ 452,155     $ 355,225     $ 268,116     $ 266,205  
Interest Bearing   557,455       584,451       607,062       582,139       557,800  
Total Deposits   1,028,779       1,036,606       962,287       850,255       824,005  
Borrowings   97,938       122,936       112,934       107,932       72,930  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   14,227       14,097       12,497       12,120       9,779  
Total liabilities   1,140,944       1,173,639       1,087,718       970,307       906,714  
                   
Shareholders' equity                  
Common stock   69,540       69,512       69,165       69,159       68,804  
Additional paid-in capital   3,230       3,002       3,254       3,048       2,997  
Retained earnings   29,521       26,984       24,839       22,905       20,917  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   959       875       905       568       553  
Total shareholders' equity   103,250       100,373       98,163       95,680       93,271  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,244,194     $ 1,274,012     $ 1,185,881     $ 1,065,987     $ 999,985  
                   
Book value per common share $ 18.50     $ 17.99     $ 17.57     $ 17.15     $ 16.84  
Tangible book value per common share $ 18.26     $ 17.76     $ 17.35     $ 16.96     $ 16.66  
Shares outstanding   5,580,456       5,578,884       5,586,270       5,577,968       5,539,938  
                   
  Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1
  Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019
Tier 1 leverage ratio   7.92 %     7.57 %     8.79 %     9.17 %     9.54 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.35 %     9.66 %     9.20 %     9.86 %     10.24 %
Common equity Tier 1 ratio   11.35 %     9.66 %     9.20 %     9.86 %     10.24 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.63 %     12.60 %     11.91 %     12.71 %     13.09 %
Tangible equity / tangible assets   8.20 %     7.79 %     8.18 %     8.88 %     9.24 %
                   
1 Preliminary ratios for Sept 30, 2020                  



  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
  Condensed Statements of Income
  (Unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019
Interest income $ 13,860     $ 13,635     $ 13,834     $ 13,472     $ 13,222  
Interest expense   1,363       2,015       2,299       2,400       2,253  
Net interest income   12,497       11,620       11,535       11,072       10,969  
Provision for loan losses   1,582       1,511       997       708       9,737  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   10,915       10,109       10,538       10,364       1,232  
                   
Noninterest income   936       1,378       1,146       1,021       584  
                   
Salary and employee benefits   5,365       5,790       5,552       5,427       6,341  
Occupancy and equipment   864       900       884       832       793  
Data processing   643       561       518       631       588  
Professional services   514       628       859       726       639  
Other expenses   846       827       848       946       570  
Total noninterest expense   8,232       8,706       8,661       8,562       8,931  
                   
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   3,619       2,781       3,023       2,823       (7,115 )
Income taxes   1,084       711       1,116       857       (2,081 )
Net income (loss) $ 2,535     $ 2,070     $ 1,907     $ 1,966     $ (5,034 )
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,499     $ 2,038     $ 1,874     $ 1,931     $ (4,950 )
                   
Earnings (loss) per share                  
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.45     $ 0.37     $ 0.34     $ 0.36     $ (0.91 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.45     $ 0.37     $ 0.34     $ 0.35     $ (0.89 )
                   
Average shares outstanding   5,499,970       5,435,155       5,488,197       5,414,056       5,465,278  
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,516,013       5,453,597       5,555,376       5,492,930       5,563,931  
                   
  Performance Ratios
  Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019
ROAA   0.79 %     0.64 %     0.70 %     0.77 %     -2.06 %
ROAE   9.84 %     8.31 %     7.86 %     8.53 %     -20.30 %
ROTE   9.96 %     8.42 %     7.96 %     8.01 %     -20.50 %
Net interest margin   3.94 %     3.66 %     4.46 %     4.47 %     4.67 %
Net interest spread   3.90 %     3.60 %     4.40 %     4.40 %     4.59 %
Efficiency ratio   61.28 %     66.98 %     68.30 %     70.80 %     77.30 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.58 %     2.71 %     3.20 %     3.33 %     3.65 %
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
Average assets $ 1,271,363     $ 1,088,242     $ 1,018,944     $ 970,864     $ 897,120  
                   
    4.021978022       4.021978022       3.967391304       3.967391304       4.010989011  
                   
Salary and employee benefits   1.70 %     2.14 %     2.16 %     2.22 %     2.84 %
Occupancy and equipment   0.27 %     0.33 %     0.34 %     0.34 %     0.35 %
Data processing   0.20 %     0.21 %     0.20 %     0.26 %     0.26 %
Professional services   0.16 %     0.23 %     0.33 %     0.30 %     0.29 %
Other expenses   0.27 %     0.31 %     0.33 %     0.39 %     0.25 %
    2.60 %     3.22 %     3.37 %     3.50 %     3.99 %



  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
  Average Balances
  (Unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019
Total assets $ 1,271,363     $ 1,293,484     $ 1,088,242     $ 1,018,944     $ 970,864  
Earning assets $ 1,260,834     $ 1,278,380     $ 1,040,267     $ 982,032     $ 931,781  
Total loans $ 1,037,195     $ 1,008,220     $ 881,655     $ 845,199     $ 816,281  
Total deposits $ 1,036,223     $ 1,062,071     $ 896,327     $ 842,229     $ 778,821  
Total equity $ 102,539     $ 100,130     $ 97,566     $ 91,464     $ 98,391  
                   
                   
  Loan Balances by Type
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019
Real estate - investor owned $ 231,787     $ 234,806     $ 246,026     $ 245,658     $ 247,953  
Real estate - owner occupied   250,286       240,587       234,771       225,778       192,739  
Real estate - multifamily   64,268       66,431       67,550       68,308       68,536  
Real estate - single family   59,994       57,521       58,429       59,487       59,782  
Commercial business   237,316       231,832       245,610       243,438       204,166  
SBA PPP loans   154,210       153,497       -       -       -  
Land and construction   28,277       26,327       27,044       32,151       37,918  
Consumer   7,559       8,046       7,300       6,172       5,585  
Total loans held for investment   1,033,697       1,019,047       886,730       880,992       816,679  
Loans held for sale   9,089       7,462       7,346       4,564       4,310  
Total loans, including loans held for sale   1,042,786       1,026,509       894,076       885,556       820,989  
Allowance for loan losses   (12,682 )     (11,100 )     (9,598 )     (8,601 )     (7,893 )
Net loans $ 1,030,104     $ 1,015,409     $ 884,478     $ 876,955     $ 813,096  
                   
                   
  Deposits by Type
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019
Non interest bearing DDA $ 471,324     $ 452,155     $ 355,225     $ 268,116     $ 266,205  
Interest bearing DDA   56,837       63,805       108,368       112,397       47,805  
Savings & MMA   396,233       427,685       366,109       350,563       394,128  
Retail CD   8,401       8,493       8,484       6,989       7,132  
Jumbo CD   95,984       84,468       124,101       112,190       108,735  
Total deposits $ 1,028,779     $ 1,036,606     $ 962,287     $ 850,255     $ 824,005  
                   
                   
  Asset Quality
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019
Total Loans $ 1,042,786     $ 1,026,509     $ 894,076     $ 885,556     $ 820,989  
30-89 day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ 297     $ -     $ -  
90+ day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Nonaccrual loans $ 1,743     $ -     $ 663     $ -     $ -  
                   
NPAs / Assets   0.14 %     0.00 %     0.06 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
NPLs / loans & OREO   0.17 %     0.00 %     0.07 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Net quarterly charge-offs $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 9,481  
Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     4.65 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans   1.22 %     1.08 %     1.07 %     0.97 %     0.96 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   727.60 %     NM       1447.66 %     NM       NM  

Private Bancorp of America Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy to hold joint conference call and webcast on transaction
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Kalera AS: Private placement successfully completed
Basilea presents preclinical data on anti-angiogenic activity of derazantinib at ENA 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Completion of CEO Transition