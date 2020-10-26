GBT Presents Data at 15th Annual Scientific Conference on Sickle Cell and Thalassemia

﻿Real-world effectiveness data on Oxbryta (voxelotor) in the treatment of sickle cell disease featured as oral presentation

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT), today announced its participation in the 15th Annual Scientific Conference on Sickle Cell and Thalassemia (ASCAT) and 1st EHA European Sickle Cell Conference, taking place online on Oct. 26-31, 2020. Two abstracts have been accepted for presentation, including real-world effectiveness data of Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets in the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD).



“GBT is focused on addressing sickle cell disease at its root cause to seek to modify the course of the disease, and, ultimately, mitigate the serious and life-threatening complications that often lead to long-term damage and early death,” said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and CEO of GBT. “We’re pleased to be at ASCAT 2020, where we are sharing real-world effectiveness data demonstrating that the benefits of treatment of sickle cell patients with Oxbryta were consistent with the results of our Phase 3 HOPE Study.”



The two abstracts presented at the conference provide greater insight into the safety and efficacy of Oxbryta:

A retrospective chart review study to assess the real-world effectiveness of voxelotor based on data during the first several months post-U.S. FDA approval. In a sample of charts from 56 patients with SCD, voxelotor increased hemoglobin by more than 1 g/dL on average and decreased hemolysis markers to a degree consistent with the randomized controlled HOPE trial results. Evidence also suggests that voxelotor treatment was associated with improvement in important symptoms of SCD, such as pain and fatigue, and other aspects of quality of life.





The case report of a patient with SCD treated with voxelotor after presenting with a significant drop in hemoglobin, who was not responsive to transfusion with red blood cells in association with hospitalization for COVID-19. In this case, the patient's hemoglobin and overall clinical status improved rapidly with voxelotor treatment, thereby avoiding exchange transfusion, sparing red blood cell units and decreasing exposure of health care providers to COVID-19, all of which are important considerations during this era of pandemic and limited blood supply.

Details of the ASCAT presentations are as follows: