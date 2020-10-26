 

Acacia Research to Release Third Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 11:00  |  37   |   |   

Acacia Research Corporation (“Acacia” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ACTG) announced today it will release its third quarter financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT.

The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT.

To access the live call, please dial (877) 407-0778 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8565 (international). The conference call will also be simultaneously webcasted on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://acaciaresearch.com under the News & Events tab. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Acacia Research Corporation

Founded in 1993, Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) invests in Intellectual Property Assets and partners with inventors and patent owners to realize the financial value in their patented inventions. Acacia bridges the gap between invention and application, facilitating efficiency and delivering monetary rewards to the patent owner.

Information about Acacia Research Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.acaciaresearch.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the ability to successfully implement our strategic plan, the ability to successfully build out a new leadership team within a certain timeframe, the ability to streamline financial reporting, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and attract new business, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments addressing licensing and enforcement of patents and/or intellectual property in general, general economic conditions and the success of our investments. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K, recent and forthcoming Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and any amendments to the forgoing, and other SEC filings discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

The results achieved in the most recent quarter are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved by us in any subsequent quarters, as it is currently anticipated that Acacia Research Corporation’s financial results will vary, and may vary significantly, from quarter to quarter. This variance is expected to result from a number of factors, including risk factors affecting our results of operations and financial condition referenced above, and the particular structure of our licensing transactions, which may impact the amount of inventor royalties and contingent legal fees expenses we incur from period to period.

Acacia Research Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
NANOBIOTIX Provides Updates on Global Clinical Development Plan for First-in-class Radioenhancer ...
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Electric Vehicle Charging: ChargeUp Europe, Voice of the Industry in Europe, Welcomes TOTAL as its 9th Member
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019