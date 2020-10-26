Welbilt Announces Details for 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast

 

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT), announced today that it will host a live conference call to discuss its 2020 third quarter earnings on Tuesday, November 3 at 10:00 am ET. The company will issue a pre-market earnings announcement the same day. Institutional investors are invited to participate live on the call using the following details:

Participant Toll Free Dial-in Number:

 

+1 (833) 952-1505

Conference ID:

 

699-7069

Webcast Title:

 

Welbilt 2020 Q3 Earnings Call

Webcast: A live webcast and a replay of the call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page at www.welbilt.com. The webcast replay will be available for 30 days from 1:00 pm ET, Tuesday, November 3.

Dial-in REPLAY: +1 (800) 585-8367/+1 (416) 621-4642, ACCESS CODE: 699-7069. The audio replay will be available beginning at 1:00 pm ET on Tuesday, November 3, until 11:59 pm ET, Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

About Welbilt, Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. provides the world’s top chefs, premier chain operators and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions. Our innovative products and solutions are powered by our deep knowledge, operator insights, and culinary expertise. Our portfolio of award-winning product brands includes Cleveland, Convotherm, Crem, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef and Multiplex. These product brands are supported by three service brands: KitchenCare, our aftermarket parts and service brand, FitKitchen, our fully-integrated kitchen systems brand, and KitchenConnect, our cloud-based digital platform brand. Headquartered in the Tampa Bay region of Florida and operating 20 manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, we sell through a global network of over 5,000 distributors, dealers, buying groups and manufacturers' representatives in over 100 countries. We have approximately 4,500 employees and generated sales of $1.6 billion in 2019. For more information, visit www.welbilt.com.

