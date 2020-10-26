 

New Fortress Energy Invests in Green Hydrogen Production Technology Company H2Pro

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 11:00  |  47   |   |   

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (“New Fortress” or the “Company”) announced that it has made an investment in H2Pro, an Israel-based company developing a novel, efficient and low-cost green hydrogen production technology.

As part of the investment, New Fortress' renewable hydrogen-focused division, Zero, will partner with H2Pro to support demonstration projects and the commercialization of the technology. The Zero division was created with a mission to invest in and deploy promising hydrogen technologies to displace fossil fuels and eliminate carbon emissions. Zero and H2Pro will collaborate to demonstrate the technology in Israel in 2022 and develop a commercial pilot project in the US in 2023.

“We’re excited to partner with H2Pro and invest in a promising technology that can reduce green hydrogen production costs dramatically,” said Wes Edens, CEO and Chairman of New Fortress. “Our goal is to accelerate the path for hydrogen to be the zero emissions alternative to fossil fuels and become a world leader in providing carbon-free power. Paired with low-cost renewable electricity, H2Pro has a path to produce green hydrogen at our target of $1 per kilogram.”

H2Pro has an innovative, clean and affordable hydrogen production technology called E-TAC (Electrochemical-Thermally Activated Chemical) that uses renewable energy to split water (H2O) into hydrogen and oxygen in two separate phases. Created by scientists at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology, the process reaches 95% efficiency, requiring nearly 30% less renewable electricity than today’s leading electrolysis technologies to produce hydrogen.

“We’re proud to join forces with an energy innovator like New Fortress,” said Talmon Marco, CEO and Chairman of H2Pro. “Our partnership with New Fortress will help us scale faster, as we race towards our goal of decarbonizing our economy and planet.”

H2Pro is designing modular, scalable systems that have several distinct advantages over conventional electrolysis methods in addition to being less reliant on electricity. The technology is membrane-free, doesn’t require precious metals and is capable of operating at high pressure, reducing the overall costs of hydrogen production systems.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. New Fortress Energy has a long-term goal to become one of the world’s leading producers of carbon-free energy, with a focus on advancing low-cost green hydrogen solutions to displace fossil fuels and eliminate carbon emissions.

Seite 1 von 3
New Fortress Energy Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
NANOBIOTIX Provides Updates on Global Clinical Development Plan for First-in-class Radioenhancer ...
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Electric Vehicle Charging: ChargeUp Europe, Voice of the Industry in Europe, Welcomes TOTAL as its 9th Member
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
New Fortress Energy Signs MOU with Philippine National Oil Company to Advance LNG Infrastructure
01.10.20
New Fortress Energy Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call