 

BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across Businesses

On October 26, BMW and Alibaba signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strategic partnership in Beijing. Adhering to the principle of “complementary advantages and win-win cooperation”, the both sides will leverage their own resources, and carry out comprehensive cooperation in branding, marketing, channels, end-to-end operations, services, information technology, etc., aiming to implement the digitalization strategy into BMW’s full business process, and enable dealers to provide an end-to-end and online-to-offline digital experience for customers.

BMW and Alibaba management at the MoU Signing Ceremony for Strategic Partnership (from left to right): Mr. Sean Green, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing of BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., Mr. Jet Jing, Vice President of Alibaba Group and Secretary General of Enterprise Service for Alibaba Digital Economy, Mr. Jochen Goller, President and CEO of BMW Group Region China, Ms. Alice Mei, President and CEO of Lingyue Digital Information Technology Co., Ltd. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jochen Goller, President and CEO of BMW Group Region China said, “Cross industry collaboration and open innovation exchange are indispensable in accelerating the ongoing digital transformation of our company. As one of China’s leading tech enterprises, Alibaba has unique competencies in terms of digital technologies, large scale customer platforms and channels as well as targeted consumers operations. We are delighted to join hands to create holistic online-to-offline digital brand experiences for our Chinese consumers, and at the same time increase our portfolio of digital products and services.”

Jet Jing, Vice President of Alibaba Group and Secretary General of Enterprise Service for Alibaba Digital Economy, said, “As one of the most innovative international premium automakers, BMW is an industry leader with outstanding products and services. Now BMW is once again at the forefront of digital transformation, becoming the first auto manufacturer to leverage Alibaba Business Operating System (ABOS). This system will help accelerate the digital operations across BMW’s business segments, aiming to provide end-to-end customer-centric services throughout the product lifecycle and high-quality growth by expanding, connecting and serving customers in a more efficient way.”

