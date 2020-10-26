 

Rubicon Organics Establishes Route to Market for Cannabis 2.0 Products

  • Rubicon Organics signs distribution agreement with Canada House Wellness Group to sell concentrate products to provincial distributors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has signed a cannabis 2.0 product distribution agreement with Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE: CHV) (“Canada House”) (the “Agreement”), through Canada House’s wholly-owned subsidiary of Abba Medix Corp. In connection with the Agreement, Canada House will distribute Rubicon Organics’ line of concentrate products to Canada House’s provincial distributors while the Company waits to receive from Health Canada its authorization for sale of extracts, topicals and edibles.

“With our route to market established for cannabis 2.0 products, we are excited to begin executing on our innovation pipeline. In the coming months, we will be launching our new premium concentrate brand along with a diverse portfolio of products. These products will highlight the terpene rich profile that our organic and sustainably cultivated Simply BareTM flower has become known for,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer. “We are delighted to be partnering with Canada House to accelerate our time to market whilst we wait for Health Canada to issue our extract, edible and topical sales license that we submitted for in early September.”

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer, the Company cultivates and sells organic certified, sustainably grown, super-premium cannabis from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, BC, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply BareTM Organic.

ABOUT CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GROUP

Canada House Wellness Group is the parent company of Abba Medix Corp., a Licensed Producer in Pickering, Ontario that produces high quality medical grade cannabis; IsoCanMed Inc., a Licensed Producer in Louiseville, Québec growing best-in-class indoor cannabis, in its 64,000 sq. ft. production facility employing state-of-the-art vertical, aeroponic production methodologies; Canada House Clinics Inc., with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.

