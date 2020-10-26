Armada Hoffler Properties Recaptures Two Prime Sites for Redevelopment
Company Terminates Its Two Leases With Regal Cinemas Upon Tenant Default
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced today that it has reclaimed two prime sites for redevelopment – 3 acres within the
Company’s flagship development, the Town Center of Virginia Beach and nearly 10 acres adjacent to James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Following the tenant’s default, the Company
terminated its two leases with Regal Cinemas for the freestanding locations in Virginia Beach and Harrisonburg, the only cinema leases in Armada Hoffler Properties’ portfolio.
The Town Center of Virginia Beach is Armada Hoffler Properties’ ongoing multi-phased, mixed-use, public-private partnership with the City of Virginia Beach. The 3-acre parcel formerly occupied by Regal Cinemas is strategically situated within the 17-block development in the middle of over one million square feet of commercial office and retail space, 750 apartment units, 175 residential condos, 400 hotel rooms, 25 restaurants, two performing arts theaters, and five parking garages offering 4,400 free spaces.
The Harrisonburg Regal site is located in the heart of the area’s commercial corridor on University Boulevard within a half-mile walk of the campus of James Madison University. The existing 49,000 square foot building sits on nearly 10 acres currently used primarily for surface parking.
“Our advantage as a diversified, vertically-integrated, and development-focused firm is our ability to quickly respond to changing market conditions and identify opportunities in the face of adversity,” said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties. “We would have been pleased to see these two leases through to their contractual expirations. However, following Regal’s default and recent decision to indefinitely suspend all operations, we regained full control over two prime pieces of real estate, thereby accelerating our long-term goal of redevelopment. As we’ve discussed on previous earnings calls, our focus and specialty is on creative mixed-use development and we envision both sites to feature a major multifamily component amongst other uses. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of both properties and as a result, maximizing value for both their respective communities and our shareholders.”
0 Kommentare