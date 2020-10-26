Armada Hoffler Properties Recaptures Two Prime Sites for Redevelopment

Company Terminates Its Two Leases With Regal Cinemas Upon Tenant Default

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced today that it has reclaimed two prime sites for redevelopment – 3 acres within the Company’s flagship development, the Town Center of Virginia Beach and nearly 10 acres adjacent to James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Following the tenant’s default, the Company terminated its two leases with Regal Cinemas for the freestanding locations in Virginia Beach and Harrisonburg, the only cinema leases in Armada Hoffler Properties’ portfolio.



The Town Center of Virginia Beach is Armada Hoffler Properties’ ongoing multi-phased, mixed-use, public-private partnership with the City of Virginia Beach. The 3-acre parcel formerly occupied by Regal Cinemas is strategically situated within the 17-block development in the middle of over one million square feet of commercial office and retail space, 750 apartment units, 175 residential condos, 400 hotel rooms, 25 restaurants, two performing arts theaters, and five parking garages offering 4,400 free spaces.