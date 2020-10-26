 

Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Formation of Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 11:00  |  29   |   |   

Jacksonville, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: GWSO) announced today the formation of the corporate Advisory Board. The new members will include business leaders from diverse industry backgrounds. The board will provide valuable perspective and counsel to the executive team at Global Warming Solutions, Inc. in the areas of business development, market trends and operations.

“We are days away from finishing our audited financials and we start working with the advisory board on our objective to up list to the OTCQB”, stated Vladimir Vasilenko, CEO of Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

 “The members of our advisory board will bring us strategic guidance to help us further our business strategy and objectives. We have identified several candidates for the advisory board and should be announcing appointments within the next few days. In addition to identifying key members for the advisory board, the key personal will be added to an executive team. We have put a lot of thought and have handpicked some of the greatest minds to help us get to our goals, and I am confident they will add tremendous strength to the GWSO leadership team. The future looks very promising with the team and the projects that are in our pipeline” concluded Vladimir Vasilenko.

About Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (GWSO) develops and commercializes technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effect on our planet. The Company targets two areas that help reduce the extent of Global Warming and fight issues that have risen as a result: Clean Energy Efficient Technologies, and Carbon Reduction Technologies . Current climate models predict that global temperatures will rise sharply over the next century. The increase in temperatures can be slowed or eliminated by decreasing the amounts of greenhouse gases released into the Earth’s atmosphere. Global Warming Solutions seeks to leverage its experience and management to help make a difference in the fight for climate change mitigation to make a difference for kids and our future generation. Our goal is put systems and technologies in place that make a serious difference.

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com.

Contact:

Vladimir Vasilenko
CEO
Global Warming Solutions, Inc.
Vladimir@gwsogroup.com


