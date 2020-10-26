Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Formation of Advisory Board

“We are days away from finishing our audited financials and we start working with the advisory board on our objective to up list to the OTCQB”, stated Vladimir Vasilenko, CEO of Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

Jacksonville, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: GWSO) announced today the formation of the corporate Advisory Board. The new members will include business leaders from diverse industry backgrounds. The board will provide valuable perspective and counsel to the executive team at Global Warming Solutions, Inc. in the areas of business development, market trends and operations.

“The members of our advisory board will bring us strategic guidance to help us further our business strategy and objectives. We have identified several candidates for the advisory board and should be announcing appointments within the next few days. In addition to identifying key members for the advisory board, the key personal will be added to an executive team. We have put a lot of thought and have handpicked some of the greatest minds to help us get to our goals, and I am confident they will add tremendous strength to the GWSO leadership team. The future looks very promising with the team and the projects that are in our pipeline” concluded Vladimir Vasilenko.

