 

Generix Group - Creation of Generix Soft Group Romania

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 11:09  |  33   |   |   

Press release

October 26, 2020

Generix Group accelerates its R&D investments and announces the creation of Generix Soft Group Romania

October 26, 2020. Generix Group, provider of SaaS application solutions for industrial, logistics and retail ecosystems, is accelerating its investments in research and development and announces the creation of Generix Soft Group Romania, a software engineering competence center based in Cluj, a technological pole and economic lung located in the north-west of the country. This investment is due to be finalized on October 30th and remains subject to the usual conditions in this area. The new entity will be a subsidiary of Generix Group SA.

Thanks to the acquisition of a local company, Generix Soft Group Romania will immediately have more than 70 employees working on the group's software solutions. The newly created company will mainly be made up of designer-developers with strong skills in software development on state-of-the-art technologies. These teams will work in very close collaboration and as an extended agile team with Generix Group's R&D collaborators based in France and Canada on our WMS, TMS and dematerialization solutions.

« The creation of Generix Soft Group Romania marks a new acceleration of our R&D investments for the benefit of our customers », says Jean-Charles Deconninck, President of Generix Group. « More than ever, innovation and the industrialization of our solutions are at the heart of our strategy. All of our teams work daily to offer our customers the digital services platform that enables them to optimize the performance of their Supply Chain ».

About Generix Group

Generix Group is an expert in the Collaborative Supply Chain with presence in 60 countries thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group’s 650 employees provide daily assistance to clients such as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, Ferrero and Geodis in the digital transformation of their Supply Chains. Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies keep their promises to their customers. It connects companies to all their partners so together they can operate physical flows, digitize information flows, and collaboratively manage processes in real time. Generix Supply Chain Hub is intended for all actors in the supply chain: manufacturers, logistic service providers (3PL/4PL), and distributors.

Founded in 1990 in France, the company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, compartment C (ISIN: FR0004032795). To find out more: www.generixgroup.com

Press contacts : Open2Europe

Louise Caetano - Sarah Ousahla

l.caetano@open2europe.com - s.ousahla@open2europe.com

+33(0) 1 55 02 15 13 - +33 (0)1 55 02 15 31

Attachment


Generix Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy to hold joint conference call and webcast on transaction
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Kalera AS: Private placement successfully completed
Basilea presents preclinical data on anti-angiogenic activity of derazantinib at ENA 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...