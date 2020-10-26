 

Silvergate Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or “Company”) (NYSE:SI) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank (“Bank”), today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter was $7.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $6.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019
  • The Silvergate Exchange Network (“SEN”) handled 68,361 transactions in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 70%, compared to 40,286 transactions in the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of 455% compared to 12,312 transactions in the third quarter of 2019
  • The SEN handled $36.7 billion of U.S. dollar transfers in the third quarter, an increase of 64% compared to $22.4 billion in the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of 252% compared to $10.4 billion in the third quarter of 2019
  • Digital currency customer related fee income for the quarter was $3.3 million, compared to $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2019
  • Digital currency customers grew to 928 at September 30, 2020, compared to 881 at June 30, 2020, and 756 at September 30, 2019
  • Digital currency deposits grew by $586.0 million to $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2020
  • At September 30, 2020, outstanding loan deferrals related to COVID-19 was 4.4% of total gross loans held-for-investment compared to 15.5% at June 30, 2020
  • Book value per share was $15.18 at September 30, 2020, compared to $14.36 at June 30, 2020, and $12.92 at September 30, 2019
  • The Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 24.68% at September 30, 2020, compared to 25.54% at June 30, 2020 and 25.97% at September 30, 2019

Alan Lane, president and chief executive officer of Silvergate, commented, “Our third quarter results clearly demonstrate the accelerating customer adoption of the Silvergate Exchange Network that we continue to experience as the SEN handled 68,361 transactions in the quarter, a 70% sequential increase from the 2020 second quarter and a 455% increase as compared to the 2019 third quarter. This strong growth contributed to the 106% increase in digital currency fee income of $3.3 million in the third quarter as compared to $1.6 million in the year ago third quarter. We also achieved an important milestone at the conclusion of the quarter as the SEN has handled $100 billion in transfer volumes just three years after its creation and introduction to the digital currency industry, which clearly demonstrates its value and importance to the digital currency ecosystem.”

Mr. Lane continued, “Today, as an industry leader and innovator, our team continues to provide uninterrupted banking access for our customers with 95% of our employees working remotely. The Bank’s infrastructure has provided Silvergate with the foundation to succeed in what has become a very digital world and we see an ample runway for further growth given the numerous opportunities to expand the value of the SEN through new product development. One such example is SEN leverage which has completed its initial pilot phase with approved lines of credit totaling $35.5 million, up from $22.5 million in the second quarter. We envision a significant growth trajectory with SEN leverage and will judiciously expand credit availability to our customers over time. In conclusion, Silvergate continues to perform at a very high level as the network effect and competitive barriers of the SEN further expand, the credit metrics of our loan portfolio remain strong, and the Bank remains well capitalized, with a strong liquidity position, to support future growth.”

 

 

As of or for the Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Highlights

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Net income

 

$

7,060

 

 

$

5,466

 

 

$

6,656

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.36

 

Return on average assets (ROAA)(1)

 

1.13

%

 

1.02

%

 

1.20

%

Return on average equity (ROAE)(1)

 

10.14

%

 

8.72

%

 

11.78

%

Net interest margin(1)(2)

 

3.19

%

 

3.14

%

 

3.39

%

Cost of deposits(1)(3)

 

0.01

%

 

0.37

%

 

0.50

%

Cost of funds(1)(3)

 

0.07

%

 

0.42

%

 

0.59

%

Efficiency ratio(4)

 

61.74

%

 

65.03

%

 

59.93

%

Total assets

 

$

2,620,573

 

 

$

2,340,713

 

 

$

2,136,844

 

Total deposits

 

$

2,281,108

 

 

$

1,670,909

 

 

$

1,848,095

 

Book value per share

 

$

15.18

 

 

$

14.36

 

 

$

12.92

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

10.36

%

 

11.57

%

 

10.43

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

24.68

%

 

25.54

%

 

25.97

%

________________________

  1. Data has been annualized.
  2. Net interest margin is a ratio calculated as annualized net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis for interest income on tax-exempt securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21.0%, divided by average interest earning assets for the same period.
  3. Cost of deposits and cost of funds increased beginning in the second quarter of 2019 due to callable brokered certificates of deposit that were issued as part of a hedging strategy. During the first and second quarters of 2020 all brokered certificates of deposit were called and their unamortized premium expense was fully written-off.
  4. Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expenses by net interest income plus noninterest income.

Digital Currency Initiative

At September 30, 2020, the Company’s digital currency customers increased to 928 from 881 at June 30, 2020, and from 756 at September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, Silvergate had over 200 prospective digital currency customer leads in various stages of the customer onboarding process and pipeline. There were a record 68,361 transactions on the SEN for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 70%, compared to 40,286 transactions for the second quarter of 2020. In addition, for the third quarter of 2020, $36.7 billion of U.S. dollar transfers occurred on the SEN, another quarterly record and a 64% increase from the second quarter of 2020.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in millions)

# SEN Transactions

 

68,361

 

 

40,286

 

 

12,312

 

$ Volume of SEN Transfers

 

$

36,663

 

 

$

22,423

 

 

$

10,425

 

 

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Taxable Equivalent Basis)

In 2020, the Company made multiple purchases of tax-exempt municipal bonds. Tax-exempt income from these securities is calculated on a taxable equivalent basis. Net interest income, net interest spread and net interest margin are presented on a taxable equivalent basis to consistently reflect income from taxable securities and tax-exempt securities based on the federal statutory tax rate of 21.0%.

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis totaled $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $16.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $18.4 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $2.9 million due to a decrease of $1.6 million in interest expense driven by calling the remainder of the callable brokered certificates of deposit in the second quarter, and an increase of $1.3 million in interest income driven primarily by higher mortgage warehouse loan balances.

Average total interest earning assets increased by $305.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in loans and, to a lesser extent, an increase in interest earning deposits in other banks and securities. The average yield on interest earning assets decreased from 3.51% for the second quarter of 2020 to 3.25% for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower yields on interest earning deposits in other banks, and the variable rate portion of the securities and loan portfolio. The impact of lower yields was partially offset by income from our investments in tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Average interest bearing liabilities decreased $35.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020, due to calling the remaining balance of brokered certificates of deposit in the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by an increase in federal home loan bank (“FHLB”) advances. The average rate paid on total interest bearing liabilities decreased from 2.78% for the second quarter of 2020 to 0.60% for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to no expense related to brokered certificates of deposit compared to $1.6 million of expense in the second quarter of 2020.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, net interest income increased $0.9 million, due to a decrease of $2.6 million in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $1.6 million in interest income. Average total interest earning assets increased by $257.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to an increase in loans and, to a lesser extent, increases in securities and interest earning deposits in other banks. The average yield on total interest earning assets decreased from 3.93% for the third quarter of 2019 to 3.25% for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower yields on loans, securities and interest earning deposits in other banks. The lower yields were due to declines in federal funds rate and London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”), which was partially offset by the impact of interest rate floors which were put in place during 2019. Average interest bearing liabilities decreased $248.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to calling the remaining balance of brokered certificates of deposit in the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by an increase in FHLB advances. The average rate on total interest bearing liabilities decreased from 2.35% for the third quarter of 2019 to 0.60% for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the impact of calling the remaining outstanding balance of brokered certificates of deposits in the second quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.19%, compared to 3.14% for the second quarter of 2020, and 3.39% for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2020 was driven by lower premium expense associated with calling brokered certificates of deposits and lower rates on other interest bearing liabilities. The net interest margin decrease from the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to lower yields on loans, cash and cash equivalents, and securities due to a declining rate environment, offset by lower interest expense from calling the remainder of the brokered certificates of deposit in the second quarter and a higher proportion of loans driven by mortgage warehouse.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

 

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Average
Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Average
Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Average
Yield/
Rate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest earning deposits in other banks

 

$

245,855

 

 

$

196

 

 

0.32

%

 

$

168,297

 

 

$

405

 

 

0.97

%

 

$

234,606

 

 

$

1,183

 

 

2.00

%

Taxable securities

 

679,277

 

 

3,746

 

 

2.19

%

 

690,810

 

 

4,123

 

 

2.40

%

 

935,263

 

 

6,510

 

 

2.76

%

Tax-exempt securities(1)

 

267,511

 

 

2,177

 

 

3.24

%

 

231,232

 

 

1,996

 

 

3.47

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans(2)(3)

 

1,209,884

 

 

13,527

 

 

4.45

%

 

1,008,242

 

 

11,710

 

 

4.67

%

 

979,283

 

 

13,574

 

 

5.50

%

Other

 

15,112

 

 

116

 

 

3.05

%

 

13,224

 

 

200

 

 

6.08

%

 

10,742

 

 

121

 

 

4.47

%

Total interest earning assets

 

2,417,639

 

 

19,762

 

 

3.25

%

 

2,111,805

 

 

18,434

 

 

3.51

%

 

2,159,894

 

 

21,388

 

 

3.93

%

Noninterest earning assets

 

68,327

 

 

 

 

 

 

51,776

 

 

 

 

 

 

45,306

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

2,485,966

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,163,581

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,205,200

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing deposits

 

$

108,755

 

 

$

57

 

 

0.21

%

 

$

190,394

 

 

$

1,652

 

 

3.49

%

 

$

438,277

 

 

$

2,385

 

 

2.16

%

FHLB advances and other borrowings

 

124,886

 

 

65

 

 

0.21

%

 

78,266

 

 

44

 

 

0.23

%

 

43,642

 

 

289

 

 

2.63

%

Subordinated debentures

 

15,825

 

 

257

 

 

6.46

%

 

15,821

 

 

267

 

 

6.79

%

 

15,810

 

 

271

 

 

6.80

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

 

249,466

 

 

379

 

 

0.60

%

 

284,481

 

 

1,963

 

 

2.78

%

 

497,729

 

 

2,945

 

 

2.35

%

Noninterest bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing deposits

 

1,935,661

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,611,972

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,468,992

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

23,860

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,070

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,400

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

276,979

 

 

 

 

 

 

252,058

 

 

 

 

 

 

224,079

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

2,485,966

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,163,581

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,205,200

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread(4)

 

 

 

 

 

2.65

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

 

 

 

1.58

%

Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis

 

 

 

$

19,383

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

16,471

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

18,443

 

 

 

Net interest margin(5)

 

 

 

 

 

3.19

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.14

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.39

%

Reconciliation to reported net interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis

 

 

 

(457

)

 

 

 

 

 

(419

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income, as reported

 

 

 

$

18,926

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

16,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

18,443

 

 

 

________________________

  1. Interest income on tax-exempt securities is presented on a taxable equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for all periods presented.
  2. Loans include nonaccrual loans and loans held-for-sale, net of deferred fees and before allowance for loan losses.
  3. Interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
  4. Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest bearing liabilities.
  5. Net interest margin is a ratio calculated as annualized net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, divided by average interest earning assets for the same period.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded no additional provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, and reversal of $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. The level of the allowance for loan losses was unchanged from the second quarter of 2020 based on the loan-to-value ratios in the low- to mid-50% range in the Company's commercial, multi-family and one-to-four family real estate loans held-for-investment portfolios as of September 30, 2020, which provides a lower probability of loss in the event of defaults in the Company’s loan portfolio.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $4.0 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 27.1%, from the second quarter of 2020. The primary driver of this decrease was a reduction of $2.6 million in gains on sale of securities offset by a $0.9 million, or 35.1%, increase in deposit related fees. Deposit related fees from digital currency customers were $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.9 million, or 36.1% compared to $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased by $1.4 million, or 52.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to a $1.6 million, or 98.7%, increase in deposit related fees and a $0.4 million, or 103.2% increase in mortgage warehouse fee income, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in gain (loss) on sale of loans and a $0.3 million decrease in service fees related to off-balance sheet deposits. Deposit related fees from digital currency customers increased $1.7 million, or 106.1%, to $3.3 million compared to $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2019.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage warehouse fee income

 

$

758

 

 

$

450

 

 

$

373

 

Service fees related to off-balance sheet deposits

 

1

 

 

7

 

 

283

 

Deposit related fees

 

3,293

 

 

2,438

 

 

1,657

 

Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net

 

 

 

2,556

 

 

(16

)

(Loss) gain on sale of loans, net

 

(96

)

 

(56

)

 

248

 

Other income

 

8

 

 

39

 

 

54

 

Total noninterest income

 

$

3,964

 

 

$

5,434

 

 

$

2,599

 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of $1.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest expense increased from the prior quarter due to increases in professional services and communications and data processing, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits.

Noninterest expense increased from the third quarter of 2019 due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, professional services and other general and administrative expense.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$

8,899

 

 

$

9,002

 

 

$

8,277

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

845

 

 

894

 

 

892

 

Communications and data processing

 

1,389

 

 

1,313

 

 

1,298

 

Professional services

 

1,207

 

 

1,105

 

 

889

 

Federal deposit insurance

 

209

 

 

182

 

 

39

 

Correspondent bank charges

 

403

 

 

347

 

 

288

 

Other loan expense

 

60

 

 

99

 

 

47

 

Other real estate owned expense

 

23

 

 

 

 

75

 

Other general and administrative

 

1,098

 

 

1,030

 

 

806

 

Total noninterest expense

 

$

14,133

 

 

$

13,972

 

 

$

12,611

 

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Our effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 19.4%, compared to 25.0% for the second quarter of 2020, and 28.3% for the third quarter of 2019. The lower effective tax rate during the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019 was due to tax-exempt income earned on certain municipal bonds and the return to provision adjustment which included research and development tax credits.

Results of Operations, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $16.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $21.2 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $50.5 million, compared to $55.3 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $3.5 million decrease in interest income and a $1.3 million increase in interest expense. The decrease in net interest income was due to lower yields on loans, securities, and cash and cash equivalents, as well as additional brokered certificates of deposit interest expense driven by accelerated call premiums, partially offset by hedge related securities investments and interest rate floors.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $14.3 million, compared to $12.6 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to a $3.8 million gain on sale of securities and the $3.7 million increase in fee income from our digital currency customers, less the $5.5 million gain on a branch sale that occurred in the first quarter of 2019. Digital currency customer related fee income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $7.3 million, compared to $3.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Noninterest expense was $42.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $38.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and other general and administrative expenses.

Income tax expense was $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to income tax expense of $8.3 million for 2019. Our effective tax rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were 23.8% and 28.1%, respectively. The decrease in the Company’s effective tax rate was primarily related to tax-exempt income earned on certain municipal bonds.

Balance Sheet

Deposits

At September 30, 2020, deposits totaled $2.3 billion, an increase of $610.2 million, or 36.5%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $433.0 million, or 23.4%, from September 30, 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $2.2 billion, representing approximately 94.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, an increase of $601.2 million from the prior quarter end, and a $769.9 million increase compared to September 30, 2019. The increase in total deposits from the prior quarter was driven by an increase in deposits from digital currency exchanges, institutional investors in digital assets and other fintech related customers, with elevated client activity evidenced by the record volume of SEN transactions during the quarter.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2020 was 0.01%, compared to 0.37% for the second quarter of 2020, and 0.50% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in the weighted average cost of deposits compared to the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019 was driven by the absence of any interest expense associated with brokered certificates of deposit, which were called in the second quarter of 2020.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

 

 

Average

Balance

 

Average

Rate

 

Average

Balance

 

Average

Rate

 

Average

Balance

 

Average

Rate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest bearing demand accounts

 

$

1,935,661

 

 

 

 

$

1,611,972

 

 

 

 

$

1,468,992

 

 

 

Interest bearing accounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing demand accounts

 

41,871

 

 

0.10

%

 

44,643

 

 

0.14

%

 

47,945

 

 

0.14

%

Money market and savings accounts

 

65,646

 

 

0.25

%

 

66,598

 

 

0.39

%

 

81,941

 

 

1.00

%

Certificates of deposit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brokered certificates of deposit

 

 

 

 

 

77,717

 

 

8.11

%

 

303,524

 

 

2.81

%

Other

 

1,238

 

 

0.96

%

 

1,436

 

 

0.84

%

 

4,867

 

 

1.33

%

Total interest bearing deposits

 

108,755

 

 

0.21

%

 

190,394

 

 

3.49

%

 

438,277

 

 

2.16

%

Total deposits

 

$

2,044,416

 

 

0.01

%

 

$

1,802,366

 

 

0.37

%

 

$

1,907,269

 

 

0.50

%

Demand for new deposit accounts is generated by the Company’s banking platform for innovators that includes the SEN, which is enabled through Silvergate’s proprietary API, and cash management solutions. These tools enable Silvergate’s clients to grow their business and scale operations. The following table sets forth a breakdown of the Company’s digital currency customer base and the deposits held by such customers at the dates noted below:

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

 

 

Number of Customers

 

Total Deposits(1)

 

Number of Customers

 

Total Deposits(1)

 

Number of Customers

 

Total Deposits(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in millions)

Digital currency exchanges

 

69

 

 

$

729

 

 

64

 

 

$

601

 

 

55

 

 

$

544

 

Institutional investors

 

599

 

 

850

 

 

566

 

 

577

 

 

482

 

 

506

 

Other customers

 

260

 

 

515

 

 

251

 

 

331

 

 

219

 

 

247

 

Total

 

928

 

 

$

2,095

 

 

881

 

 

$

1,509

 

 

756

 

 

$

1,297

 

________________________

  1. Total deposits may not foot due to rounding.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans were $1.4 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $286.3 million, or 25.7%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $398.3 million, or 39.7%, from September 30, 2019. Total loans at September 30, 2020 consisted of loans held-for-investment, net of $735.9 million and loans held for sale of $665.8 million.

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Real estate loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

One-to-four family

 

$

209,040

 

 

$

216,038

 

 

$

212,440

 

Multi-family

 

72,714

 

 

72,007

 

 

77,901

 

Commercial

 

316,653

 

 

316,815

 

 

322,733

 

Construction

 

13,854

 

 

10,822

 

 

3,986

 

Commercial and industrial

 

25,951

 

 

24,707

 

 

14,563

 

Consumer and other

 

5,559

 

 

243

 

 

76

 

Reverse mortgage

 

1,322

 

 

1,309

 

 

1,629

 

Mortgage warehouse

 

94,684

 

 

155,308

 

 

61,856

 

Total gross loans held-for-investment

 

739,777

 

 

797,249

 

 

695,184

 

Deferred fees, net

 

2,843

 

 

3,062

 

 

2,997

 

Total loans held-for-investment

 

742,620

 

 

800,311

 

 

698,181

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(6,763

)

 

(6,763

)

 

(6,191

)

Loans held-for-investment, net

 

735,857

 

 

793,548

 

 

691,990

 

Loans held-for-sale

 

665,842

 

 

321,835

 

 

311,410

 

Total loans

 

$

1,401,699

 

 

$

1,115,383

 

 

$

1,003,400

 

Loans held-for-sale are comprised entirely of mortgage warehouse loans at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, compared to $306.7 million of the total balance at September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

The allowance for loan losses was $6.8 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, compared to $6.2 million at September 30, 2019. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans held-for-investment at September 30, 2020 was 0.91%, compared to 0.85% and 0.89% at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Nonperforming assets totaled $4.1 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $0.4 million from $4.6 million, or 0.20% of total assets at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets decreased $2.7 million, from $6.8 million, or 0.32%, of total assets, at September 30, 2019.

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Nonperforming Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans

 

$

4,107

 

 

$

4,528

 

 

$

6,707

 

Troubled debt restructurings

 

$

1,572

 

 

$

1,620

 

 

$

1,840

 

Other real estate owned, net

 

$

27

 

 

51

 

 

$

81

 

Nonperforming assets

 

$

4,134

 

 

$

4,579

 

 

$

6,788

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.16

%

 

0.20

%

 

0.32

%

Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1)

 

0.56

%

 

0.57

%

 

0.96

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and other real estate owned(1)

 

0.56

%

 

0.57

%

 

0.98

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans(1)

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.01

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans(1)

 

0.91

%

 

0.85

%

 

0.89

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

 

164.67

%

 

149.36

%

 

92.31

%

________________________

  1. Loans exclude loans held-for-sale at each of the dates presented.

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) Update

During the second and third quarter of 2020, the Company modified a total of 56 loans representing $142.9 million in loan balances, or 19%, of total gross loans held-for-investment as of September 30, 2020. All loans modified under these programs were maintained on full accrual status during the deferral period. Section 4013 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) addressed COVID-19 related modifications and specified that such modifications made on loans that were current as of December 31, 2019 are not troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”). In accordance with interagency guidance issued in April 2020, these short-term modifications made to a borrower affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental shutdown orders, such as payment deferrals, fee waivers and extensions of repayment terms, do not need to be identified as TDRs if the loans were current at the time a modification plan was implemented. The Company elected to adopt these provisions of the CARES Act for the temporary modifications described above. None of the modified loans met the criteria of a TDR under the CARES Act or the related interagency statement.

As of September 30, 2020, the remaining loans modified due to COVID-19 that are in deferral and have not resumed full contractual payments are as follows:

 

 

Loan Balance At Period End

 

Percentage of Loan Portfolio Balance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

COVID-19 related modifications:

 

 

 

 

Real estate loans:

 

 

 

 

One-to-four family

 

$

9,320

 

 

1.3

%

Retail

 

1,955

 

 

0.3

%

Hospitality

 

21,447

 

 

2.9

%

Total commercial

 

23,402

 

 

3.2

%

Total modifications outstanding

 

$

32,722

 

 

4.4

%

Securities

Securities available-for-sale decreased $6.9 million, or 0.7%, from $951.1 million at June 30, 2020, and increased $34.2 million, or 3.8%, from $909.9 million at September 30, 2019, to $944.2 million at September 30, 2020. The Company did not purchase or sell any securities during the third quarter of 2020.

Capital Ratios

At September 30, 2020, the Company’s ratio of common equity to total assets was 10.83%, compared with 11.45% at June 30, 2020, and 10.79% at September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s book value per share was $15.18, compared to $14.36 at June 30, 2020, and $12.92 at September 30, 2019.

At September 30, 2020, the Company had a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.36%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 22.58%, tier 1 capital ratio of 24.03% and total capital ratio of 24.68%.

At September 30, 2020, the Bank had a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.84%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 22.82%, tier 1 capital ratio of 22.82% and total capital ratio of 23.47%. These capital ratios each exceeded the “well capitalized” standards defined by federal banking regulations of 5.00% for tier 1 leverage ratio, 6.5% for common equity tier 1 capital ratio, 8.00% for tier 1 capital ratio and 10.00% for total capital ratio.

Capital Ratios(1)

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

The Company

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

10.36

%

 

11.57

%

 

10.43

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

 

22.58

%

 

23.32

%

 

23.57

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

24.03

%

 

24.86

%

 

25.28

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

24.68

%

 

25.54

%

 

25.97

%

Common equity to total assets

 

10.83

%

 

11.45

%

 

10.79

%

The Bank

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

9.84

%

 

10.92

%

 

10.01

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

 

22.82

%

 

23.48

%

 

24.30

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

22.82

%

 

23.48

%

 

24.30

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

23.47

%

 

24.17

%

 

25.00

%

________________________

  1. September 30, 2020 capital ratios are preliminary.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to present and discuss third quarter 2020 results. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-407-4018 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8471, and requesting to be joined to the Silvergate Capital Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on October 26, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13711244. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 9, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.silvergatebank.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation is a registered bank holding company for Silvergate Bank, headquartered in La Jolla, California. Silvergate Bank is a commercial bank that opened in 1988 and has been profitable for 22 consecutive years. The Bank has focused its strategy on creating the banking platform for innovators, especially in the digital currency industry, and developing product and service solutions addressing the needs of entrepreneurs. The Company’s assets consist primarily of its investment in the Bank and the Company’s primary activities are conducted through the Bank. The Company is subject to supervision by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”). The Bank is subject to supervision by the California Department of Business Oversight, Division of Financial Institutions and, as a Federal Reserve member bank, the Federal Reserve. The Bank’s deposits are insured up to legal limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this earnings release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would,” “aim” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry and management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. For information about other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this release, please refer to the Company's public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be reopened. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to fully reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this earnings release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict their occurrence. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each risk and uncertainty on our business or the extent to which any risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 (In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

September 30,
2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

15,152

 

 

$

13,777

 

 

$

2,778

 

 

$

1,579

 

 

$

4,098

 

Interest earning deposits in other banks

 

182,330

 

 

185,667

 

 

163,422

 

 

132,025

 

 

156,160

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

197,482

 

 

199,444

 

 

166,200

 

 

133,604

 

 

160,258

 

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

944,161

 

 

951,094

 

 

964,317

 

 

897,766

 

 

909,917

 

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value

 

665,842

 

 

321,835

 

 

435,023

 

 

375,922

 

 

311,410

 

Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance for loan losses

 

735,857

 

 

793,548

 

 

679,416

 

 

664,622

 

 

691,990

 

Federal home loan and federal reserve bank stock, at cost

 

14,839

 

 

13,499

 

 

10,269

 

 

10,264

 

 

10,264

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

7,385

 

 

7,700

 

 

6,344

 

 

5,950

 

 

5,875

 

Other real estate owned, net

 

27

 

 

51

 

 

 

 

128

 

 

81

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

3,122

 

 

3,326

 

 

3,406

 

 

3,259

 

 

3,224

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

3,478

 

 

3,846

 

 

4,210

 

 

4,571

 

 

4,927

 

Derivative assets

 

34,138

 

 

35,770

 

 

33,506

 

 

23,440

 

 

30,885

 

Low income housing tax credit investment

 

890

 

 

917

 

 

927

 

 

954

 

 

981

 

Other assets

 

13,352

 

 

9,683

 

 

7,090

 

 

7,647

 

 

7,032

 

Total assets

 

$

2,620,573

 

 

$

2,340,713

 

 

$

2,310,708

 

 

$

2,128,127

 

 

$

2,136,844

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing demand accounts

 

$

2,164,326

 

 

$

1,563,136

 

 

$

1,745,219

 

 

$

1,343,667

 

 

$

1,394,433

 

Interest bearing accounts

 

116,782

 

 

107,773

 

 

257,738

 

 

470,987

 

 

453,662

 

Total deposits

 

2,281,108

 

 

1,670,909

 

 

2,002,957

 

 

1,814,654

 

 

1,848,095

 

Federal home loan bank advances

 

10,000

 

 

360,000

 

 

30,000

 

 

49,000

 

 

20,000

 

Notes payable

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,714

 

 

4,000

 

Subordinated debentures, net

 

15,827

 

 

15,823

 

 

15,820

 

 

15,816

 

 

15,813

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

3,770

 

 

4,146

 

 

4,515

 

 

4,881

 

 

5,237

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

26,107

 

 

21,730

 

 

12,664

 

 

9,026

 

 

13,085

 

Total liabilities

 

2,336,812

 

 

2,072,608

 

 

2,065,956

 

 

1,897,091

 

 

1,906,230

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

186

 

 

184

 

 

184

 

 

178

 

 

167

 

Class B non-voting common stock

 

1

 

 

3

 

 

3

 

 

9

 

 

12

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

132,647

 

 

132,479

 

 

132,336

 

 

132,138

 

 

125,573

 

Retained earnings

 

109,229

 

 

102,169

 

 

96,703

 

 

92,310

 

 

88,712

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

41,698

 

 

33,270

 

 

15,526

 

 

6,401

 

 

16,150

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

283,761

 

 

268,105

 

 

244,752

 

 

231,036

 

 

230,614

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

2,620,573

 

 

$

2,340,713

 

 

$

2,310,708

 

 

$

2,128,127

 

 

$

2,136,844

 

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

 

$

13,527

 

 

$

11,710

 

 

$

13,574

 

 

$

38,358

 

 

$

38,369

 

Taxable securities

 

3,746

 

 

4,123

 

 

6,510

 

 

13,917

 

 

14,044

 

Tax-exempt securities

 

1,720

 

 

1,577

 

 

 

 

3,345

 

 

 

Other interest earning assets

 

196

 

 

405

 

 

1,183

 

 

1,325

 

 

8,038

 

Dividends and other

 

116

 

 

200

 

 

121

 

 

437

 

 

472

 

Total interest income

 

19,305

 

 

18,015

 

 

21,388

 

 

57,382

 

 

60,923

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

57

 

 

1,652

 

 

2,385

 

 

5,760

 

 

3,920

 

Federal home loan bank advances

 

65

 

 

44

 

 

172

 

 

336

 

 

172

 

Notes payable and other

 

 

 

 

 

117

 

 

36

 

 

702

 

Subordinated debentures

 

257

 

 

267

 

 

271

 

 

794

 

 

802

 

Total interest expense

 

379

 

 

1,963

 

 

2,945

 

 

6,926

 

 

5,596

 

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

 

18,926

 

 

16,052

 

 

18,443

 

 

50,456

 

 

55,327

 

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

 

 

 

222

 

 

(858

)

 

589

 

 

(439

)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

18,926

 

 

15,830

 

 

19,301

 

 

49,867

 

 

55,766

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage warehouse fee income

 

758

 

 

450

 

 

373

 

 

1,590

 

 

1,085

 

Service fees related to off-balance sheet deposits

 

1

 

 

7

 

 

283

 

 

78

 

 

1,454

 

Deposit related fees

 

3,293

 

 

2,438

 

 

1,657

 

 

7,497

 

 

3,815

 

Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net

 

 

 

2,556

 

 

(16

)

 

3,753

 

 

(16

)

(Loss) gain on sale of loans, net

 

(96

)

 

(56

)

 

248

 

 

354

 

 

593

 

Gain on sale of branch, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,509

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

925

 

 

 

Other income

 

8

 

 

39

 

 

54

 

 

132

 

 

184

 

Total noninterest income

 

3,964

 

 

5,434

 

 

2,599

 

 

14,329

 

 

12,624

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

8,899

 

 

9,002

 

 

8,277

 

 

26,856

 

 

25,124

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

845

 

 

894

 

 

892

 

 

2,646

 

 

2,777

 

Communications and data processing

 

1,389

 

 

1,313

 

 

1,298

 

 

3,963

 

 

3,458

 

Professional services

 

1,207

 

 

1,105

 

 

889

 

 

3,297

 

 

3,407

 

Federal deposit insurance

 

209

 

 

182

 

 

39

 

 

514

 

 

382

 

Correspondent bank charges

 

403

 

 

347

 

 

288

 

 

1,123

 

 

868

 

Other loan expense

 

60

 

 

99

 

 

47

 

 

281

 

 

290

 

Other real estate owned expense

 

23

 

 

 

 

75

 

 

23

 

 

80

 

Other general and administrative

 

1,098

 

 

1,030

 

 

806

 

 

3,277

 

 

2,432

 

Total noninterest expense

 

14,133

 

 

13,972

 

 

12,611

 

 

41,980

 

 

38,818

 

Income before income taxes

 

8,757

 

 

7,292

 

 

9,289

 

 

22,216

 

 

29,572

 

Income tax expense

 

1,697

 

 

1,826

 

 

2,633

 

 

5,297

 

 

8,324

 

Net income

 

7,060

 

 

5,466

 

 

6,656

 

 

16,919

 

 

21,248

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

1.19

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

1.16

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

18,682

 

 

18,672

 

 

17,840

 

 

18,674

 

 

17,830

 

Diluted

 

19,134

 

 

19,106

 

 

18,246

 

 

19,119

 

 

18,252

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, in order to present our results of operations for that period on a basis consistent with our historical operations. On November 15, 2018, the Company and the Bank entered into a purchase and assumption agreement with HomeStreet Bank to sell the Bank’s retail branch located in San Marcos, California and business loan portfolio to HomeStreet Bank. This transaction, which was completed in March 2019, generated a pre-tax gain on sale of $5.5 million. There were no non-GAAP adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 or for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP.

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Net income

 

 

 

 

Net income, as reported

 

$

16,919

 

 

$

21,248

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of branch, net

 

 

 

(5,509

)

Tax effect(1)

 

 

 

1,574

 

Adjusted net income

 

$

16,919

 

 

$

17,313

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income / average assets(2)

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income

 

$

14,329

 

 

$

12,624

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of branch, net

 

 

 

(5,509

)

Adjusted noninterest income

 

14,329

 

 

7,115

 

Average assets

 

2,293,277

 

 

2,063,298

 

Noninterest income / average assets, as reported

 

0.83

%

 

0.82

%

Adjusted noninterest income / average assets

 

0.83

%

 

0.46

%

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (ROAA)(2)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

 

$

16,919

 

 

$

17,313

 

Average assets

 

2,293,277

 

 

2,063,298

 

Return on average assets (ROAA), as reported

 

0.99

%

 

1.38

%

Adjusted return on average assets

 

0.99

%

 

1.12

%

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity (ROAE)(2)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

 

$

16,919

 

 

$

17,313

 

Average equity

 

258,904

 

 

208,775

 

Return on average equity (ROAE), as reported

 

8.73

%

 

13.61

%

Adjusted return on average equity

 

8.73

%

 

11.09

%

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense

 

$

41,980

 

 

$

38,818

 

Net interest income

 

50,456

 

 

55,327

 

Noninterest income

 

14,329

 

 

12,624

 

Total net interest income and noninterest income

 

64,785

 

 

67,951

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of branch, net

 

 

 

(5,509

)

Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income

 

64,785

 

 

62,442

 

Efficiency ratio, as reported

 

64.80

%

 

57.13

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio

 

64.80

%

 

62.17

%

________________________

  1. Amount represents the total income tax effect of the adjustment, which is calculated based on the applicable marginal tax rate of 28.58%.
  2. Data has been annualized.

 

