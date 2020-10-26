Silvergate Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Net income for the quarter was $7.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $6.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019

The Silvergate Exchange Network (“SEN”) handled 68,361 transactions in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 70%, compared to 40,286 transactions in the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of 455% compared to 12,312 transactions in the third quarter of 2019

The SEN handled $36.7 billion of U.S. dollar transfers in the third quarter, an increase of 64% compared to $22.4 billion in the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of 252% compared to $10.4 billion in the third quarter of 2019

Digital currency customer related fee income for the quarter was $3.3 million, compared to $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2019

Digital currency customers grew to 928 at September 30, 2020, compared to 881 at June 30, 2020, and 756 at September 30, 2019

Digital currency deposits grew by $586.0 million to $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2020

At September 30, 2020, outstanding loan deferrals related to COVID-19 was 4.4% of total gross loans held-for-investment compared to 15.5% at June 30, 2020

Book value per share was $15.18 at September 30, 2020, compared to $14.36 at June 30, 2020, and $12.92 at September 30, 2019

The Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 24.68% at September 30, 2020, compared to 25.54% at June 30, 2020 and 25.97% at September 30, 2019

Alan Lane, president and chief executive officer of Silvergate, commented, “Our third quarter results clearly demonstrate the accelerating customer adoption of the Silvergate Exchange Network that we continue to experience as the SEN handled 68,361 transactions in the quarter, a 70% sequential increase from the 2020 second quarter and a 455% increase as compared to the 2019 third quarter. This strong growth contributed to the 106% increase in digital currency fee income of $3.3 million in the third quarter as compared to $1.6 million in the year ago third quarter. We also achieved an important milestone at the conclusion of the quarter as the SEN has handled $100 billion in transfer volumes just three years after its creation and introduction to the digital currency industry, which clearly demonstrates its value and importance to the digital currency ecosystem.”

Mr. Lane continued, “Today, as an industry leader and innovator, our team continues to provide uninterrupted banking access for our customers with 95% of our employees working remotely. The Bank’s infrastructure has provided Silvergate with the foundation to succeed in what has become a very digital world and we see an ample runway for further growth given the numerous opportunities to expand the value of the SEN through new product development. One such example is SEN leverage which has completed its initial pilot phase with approved lines of credit totaling $35.5 million, up from $22.5 million in the second quarter. We envision a significant growth trajectory with SEN leverage and will judiciously expand credit availability to our customers over time. In conclusion, Silvergate continues to perform at a very high level as the network effect and competitive barriers of the SEN further expand, the credit metrics of our loan portfolio remain strong, and the Bank remains well capitalized, with a strong liquidity position, to support future growth.”

As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 7,060 $ 5,466 $ 6,656 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.29 $ 0.36 Return on average assets (ROAA)(1) 1.13 % 1.02 % 1.20 % Return on average equity (ROAE)(1) 10.14 % 8.72 % 11.78 % Net interest margin(1)(2) 3.19 % 3.14 % 3.39 % Cost of deposits(1)(3) 0.01 % 0.37 % 0.50 % Cost of funds(1)(3) 0.07 % 0.42 % 0.59 % Efficiency ratio(4) 61.74 % 65.03 % 59.93 % Total assets $ 2,620,573 $ 2,340,713 $ 2,136,844 Total deposits $ 2,281,108 $ 1,670,909 $ 1,848,095 Book value per share $ 15.18 $ 14.36 $ 12.92 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.36 % 11.57 % 10.43 % Total risk-based capital ratio 24.68 % 25.54 % 25.97 %

________________________

Data has been annualized. Net interest margin is a ratio calculated as annualized net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis for interest income on tax-exempt securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21.0%, divided by average interest earning assets for the same period. Cost of deposits and cost of funds increased beginning in the second quarter of 2019 due to callable brokered certificates of deposit that were issued as part of a hedging strategy. During the first and second quarters of 2020 all brokered certificates of deposit were called and their unamortized premium expense was fully written-off. Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expenses by net interest income plus noninterest income.

Digital Currency Initiative

At September 30, 2020, the Company’s digital currency customers increased to 928 from 881 at June 30, 2020, and from 756 at September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, Silvergate had over 200 prospective digital currency customer leads in various stages of the customer onboarding process and pipeline. There were a record 68,361 transactions on the SEN for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 70%, compared to 40,286 transactions for the second quarter of 2020. In addition, for the third quarter of 2020, $36.7 billion of U.S. dollar transfers occurred on the SEN, another quarterly record and a 64% increase from the second quarter of 2020.

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 (Dollars in millions) # SEN Transactions 68,361 40,286 12,312 $ Volume of SEN Transfers $ 36,663 $ 22,423 $ 10,425

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Taxable Equivalent Basis)

In 2020, the Company made multiple purchases of tax-exempt municipal bonds. Tax-exempt income from these securities is calculated on a taxable equivalent basis. Net interest income, net interest spread and net interest margin are presented on a taxable equivalent basis to consistently reflect income from taxable securities and tax-exempt securities based on the federal statutory tax rate of 21.0%.

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis totaled $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $16.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $18.4 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $2.9 million due to a decrease of $1.6 million in interest expense driven by calling the remainder of the callable brokered certificates of deposit in the second quarter, and an increase of $1.3 million in interest income driven primarily by higher mortgage warehouse loan balances.

Average total interest earning assets increased by $305.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in loans and, to a lesser extent, an increase in interest earning deposits in other banks and securities. The average yield on interest earning assets decreased from 3.51% for the second quarter of 2020 to 3.25% for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower yields on interest earning deposits in other banks, and the variable rate portion of the securities and loan portfolio. The impact of lower yields was partially offset by income from our investments in tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Average interest bearing liabilities decreased $35.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020, due to calling the remaining balance of brokered certificates of deposit in the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by an increase in federal home loan bank (“FHLB”) advances. The average rate paid on total interest bearing liabilities decreased from 2.78% for the second quarter of 2020 to 0.60% for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to no expense related to brokered certificates of deposit compared to $1.6 million of expense in the second quarter of 2020.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, net interest income increased $0.9 million, due to a decrease of $2.6 million in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $1.6 million in interest income. Average total interest earning assets increased by $257.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to an increase in loans and, to a lesser extent, increases in securities and interest earning deposits in other banks. The average yield on total interest earning assets decreased from 3.93% for the third quarter of 2019 to 3.25% for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower yields on loans, securities and interest earning deposits in other banks. The lower yields were due to declines in federal funds rate and London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”), which was partially offset by the impact of interest rate floors which were put in place during 2019. Average interest bearing liabilities decreased $248.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to calling the remaining balance of brokered certificates of deposit in the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by an increase in FHLB advances. The average rate on total interest bearing liabilities decreased from 2.35% for the third quarter of 2019 to 0.60% for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the impact of calling the remaining outstanding balance of brokered certificates of deposits in the second quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.19%, compared to 3.14% for the second quarter of 2020, and 3.39% for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2020 was driven by lower premium expense associated with calling brokered certificates of deposits and lower rates on other interest bearing liabilities. The net interest margin decrease from the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to lower yields on loans, cash and cash equivalents, and securities due to a declining rate environment, offset by lower interest expense from calling the remainder of the brokered certificates of deposit in the second quarter and a higher proportion of loans driven by mortgage warehouse.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits in other banks $ 245,855 $ 196 0.32 % $ 168,297 $ 405 0.97 % $ 234,606 $ 1,183 2.00 % Taxable securities 679,277 3,746 2.19 % 690,810 4,123 2.40 % 935,263 6,510 2.76 % Tax-exempt securities(1) 267,511 2,177 3.24 % 231,232 1,996 3.47 % — — — Loans(2)(3) 1,209,884 13,527 4.45 % 1,008,242 11,710 4.67 % 979,283 13,574 5.50 % Other 15,112 116 3.05 % 13,224 200 6.08 % 10,742 121 4.47 % Total interest earning assets 2,417,639 19,762 3.25 % 2,111,805 18,434 3.51 % 2,159,894 21,388 3.93 % Noninterest earning assets 68,327 51,776 45,306 Total assets $ 2,485,966 $ 2,163,581 $ 2,205,200 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 108,755 $ 57 0.21 % $ 190,394 $ 1,652 3.49 % $ 438,277 $ 2,385 2.16 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 124,886 65 0.21 % 78,266 44 0.23 % 43,642 289 2.63 % Subordinated debentures 15,825 257 6.46 % 15,821 267 6.79 % 15,810 271 6.80 % Total interest bearing liabilities 249,466 379 0.60 % 284,481 1,963 2.78 % 497,729 2,945 2.35 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing deposits 1,935,661 1,611,972 1,468,992 Other liabilities 23,860 15,070 14,400 Shareholders’ equity 276,979 252,058 224,079 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,485,966 $ 2,163,581 $ 2,205,200 Net interest spread(4) 2.65 % 0.73 % 1.58 % Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis $ 19,383 $ 16,471 $ 18,443 Net interest margin(5) 3.19 % 3.14 % 3.39 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis (457 ) (419 ) — Net interest income, as reported $ 18,926 $ 16,052 $ 18,443

________________________

Interest income on tax-exempt securities is presented on a taxable equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for all periods presented. Loans include nonaccrual loans and loans held-for-sale, net of deferred fees and before allowance for loan losses. Interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is a ratio calculated as annualized net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, divided by average interest earning assets for the same period.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded no additional provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, and reversal of $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. The level of the allowance for loan losses was unchanged from the second quarter of 2020 based on the loan-to-value ratios in the low- to mid-50% range in the Company's commercial, multi-family and one-to-four family real estate loans held-for-investment portfolios as of September 30, 2020, which provides a lower probability of loss in the event of defaults in the Company’s loan portfolio.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $4.0 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 27.1%, from the second quarter of 2020. The primary driver of this decrease was a reduction of $2.6 million in gains on sale of securities offset by a $0.9 million, or 35.1%, increase in deposit related fees. Deposit related fees from digital currency customers were $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.9 million, or 36.1% compared to $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased by $1.4 million, or 52.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to a $1.6 million, or 98.7%, increase in deposit related fees and a $0.4 million, or 103.2% increase in mortgage warehouse fee income, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in gain (loss) on sale of loans and a $0.3 million decrease in service fees related to off-balance sheet deposits. Deposit related fees from digital currency customers increased $1.7 million, or 106.1%, to $3.3 million compared to $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest income: Mortgage warehouse fee income $ 758 $ 450 $ 373 Service fees related to off-balance sheet deposits 1 7 283 Deposit related fees 3,293 2,438 1,657 Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net — 2,556 (16 ) (Loss) gain on sale of loans, net (96 ) (56 ) 248 Other income 8 39 54 Total noninterest income $ 3,964 $ 5,434 $ 2,599

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of $1.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest expense increased from the prior quarter due to increases in professional services and communications and data processing, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits.

Noninterest expense increased from the third quarter of 2019 due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, professional services and other general and administrative expense.

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,899 $ 9,002 $ 8,277 Occupancy and equipment 845 894 892 Communications and data processing 1,389 1,313 1,298 Professional services 1,207 1,105 889 Federal deposit insurance 209 182 39 Correspondent bank charges 403 347 288 Other loan expense 60 99 47 Other real estate owned expense 23 — 75 Other general and administrative 1,098 1,030 806 Total noninterest expense $ 14,133 $ 13,972 $ 12,611

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Our effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 19.4%, compared to 25.0% for the second quarter of 2020, and 28.3% for the third quarter of 2019. The lower effective tax rate during the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019 was due to tax-exempt income earned on certain municipal bonds and the return to provision adjustment which included research and development tax credits.

Results of Operations, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $16.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $21.2 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $50.5 million, compared to $55.3 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $3.5 million decrease in interest income and a $1.3 million increase in interest expense. The decrease in net interest income was due to lower yields on loans, securities, and cash and cash equivalents, as well as additional brokered certificates of deposit interest expense driven by accelerated call premiums, partially offset by hedge related securities investments and interest rate floors.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $14.3 million, compared to $12.6 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to a $3.8 million gain on sale of securities and the $3.7 million increase in fee income from our digital currency customers, less the $5.5 million gain on a branch sale that occurred in the first quarter of 2019. Digital currency customer related fee income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $7.3 million, compared to $3.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Noninterest expense was $42.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $38.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and other general and administrative expenses.

Income tax expense was $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to income tax expense of $8.3 million for 2019. Our effective tax rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were 23.8% and 28.1%, respectively. The decrease in the Company’s effective tax rate was primarily related to tax-exempt income earned on certain municipal bonds.

Balance Sheet

Deposits

At September 30, 2020, deposits totaled $2.3 billion, an increase of $610.2 million, or 36.5%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $433.0 million, or 23.4%, from September 30, 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $2.2 billion, representing approximately 94.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, an increase of $601.2 million from the prior quarter end, and a $769.9 million increase compared to September 30, 2019. The increase in total deposits from the prior quarter was driven by an increase in deposits from digital currency exchanges, institutional investors in digital assets and other fintech related customers, with elevated client activity evidenced by the record volume of SEN transactions during the quarter.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2020 was 0.01%, compared to 0.37% for the second quarter of 2020, and 0.50% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in the weighted average cost of deposits compared to the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019 was driven by the absence of any interest expense associated with brokered certificates of deposit, which were called in the second quarter of 2020.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Balance Average Rate Average Balance Average Rate Average Balance Average Rate (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest bearing demand accounts $ 1,935,661 — $ 1,611,972 — $ 1,468,992 — Interest bearing accounts: Interest bearing demand accounts 41,871 0.10 % 44,643 0.14 % 47,945 0.14 % Money market and savings accounts 65,646 0.25 % 66,598 0.39 % 81,941 1.00 % Certificates of deposit: Brokered certificates of deposit — — 77,717 8.11 % 303,524 2.81 % Other 1,238 0.96 % 1,436 0.84 % 4,867 1.33 % Total interest bearing deposits 108,755 0.21 % 190,394 3.49 % 438,277 2.16 % Total deposits $ 2,044,416 0.01 % $ 1,802,366 0.37 % $ 1,907,269 0.50 %

Demand for new deposit accounts is generated by the Company’s banking platform for innovators that includes the SEN, which is enabled through Silvergate’s proprietary API, and cash management solutions. These tools enable Silvergate’s clients to grow their business and scale operations. The following table sets forth a breakdown of the Company’s digital currency customer base and the deposits held by such customers at the dates noted below:

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Number of Customers Total Deposits(1) Number of Customers Total Deposits(1) Number of Customers Total Deposits(1) (Dollars in millions) Digital currency exchanges 69 $ 729 64 $ 601 55 $ 544 Institutional investors 599 850 566 577 482 506 Other customers 260 515 251 331 219 247 Total 928 $ 2,095 881 $ 1,509 756 $ 1,297

________________________

Total deposits may not foot due to rounding.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans were $1.4 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $286.3 million, or 25.7%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $398.3 million, or 39.7%, from September 30, 2019. Total loans at September 30, 2020 consisted of loans held-for-investment, net of $735.9 million and loans held for sale of $665.8 million.

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 (Dollars in thousands) Real estate loans: One-to-four family $ 209,040 $ 216,038 $ 212,440 Multi-family 72,714 72,007 77,901 Commercial 316,653 316,815 322,733 Construction 13,854 10,822 3,986 Commercial and industrial 25,951 24,707 14,563 Consumer and other 5,559 243 76 Reverse mortgage 1,322 1,309 1,629 Mortgage warehouse 94,684 155,308 61,856 Total gross loans held-for-investment 739,777 797,249 695,184 Deferred fees, net 2,843 3,062 2,997 Total loans held-for-investment 742,620 800,311 698,181 Allowance for loan losses (6,763 ) (6,763 ) (6,191 ) Loans held-for-investment, net 735,857 793,548 691,990 Loans held-for-sale 665,842 321,835 311,410 Total loans $ 1,401,699 $ 1,115,383 $ 1,003,400

Loans held-for-sale are comprised entirely of mortgage warehouse loans at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, compared to $306.7 million of the total balance at September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

The allowance for loan losses was $6.8 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, compared to $6.2 million at September 30, 2019. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans held-for-investment at September 30, 2020 was 0.91%, compared to 0.85% and 0.89% at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Nonperforming assets totaled $4.1 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $0.4 million from $4.6 million, or 0.20% of total assets at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets decreased $2.7 million, from $6.8 million, or 0.32%, of total assets, at September 30, 2019.

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets: Nonperforming loans $ 4,107 $ 4,528 $ 6,707 Troubled debt restructurings $ 1,572 $ 1,620 $ 1,840 Other real estate owned, net $ 27 51 $ 81 Nonperforming assets $ 4,134 $ 4,579 $ 6,788 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.32 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1) 0.56 % 0.57 % 0.96 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and other real estate owned(1) 0.56 % 0.57 % 0.98 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans(1) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans(1) 0.91 % 0.85 % 0.89 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 164.67 % 149.36 % 92.31 %

________________________

Loans exclude loans held-for-sale at each of the dates presented.

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) Update

During the second and third quarter of 2020, the Company modified a total of 56 loans representing $142.9 million in loan balances, or 19%, of total gross loans held-for-investment as of September 30, 2020. All loans modified under these programs were maintained on full accrual status during the deferral period. Section 4013 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) addressed COVID-19 related modifications and specified that such modifications made on loans that were current as of December 31, 2019 are not troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”). In accordance with interagency guidance issued in April 2020, these short-term modifications made to a borrower affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental shutdown orders, such as payment deferrals, fee waivers and extensions of repayment terms, do not need to be identified as TDRs if the loans were current at the time a modification plan was implemented. The Company elected to adopt these provisions of the CARES Act for the temporary modifications described above. None of the modified loans met the criteria of a TDR under the CARES Act or the related interagency statement.

As of September 30, 2020, the remaining loans modified due to COVID-19 that are in deferral and have not resumed full contractual payments are as follows:

Loan Balance At Period End Percentage of Loan Portfolio Balance (Dollars in thousands) COVID-19 related modifications: Real estate loans: One-to-four family $ 9,320 1.3 % Retail 1,955 0.3 % Hospitality 21,447 2.9 % Total commercial 23,402 3.2 % Total modifications outstanding $ 32,722 4.4 %

Securities

Securities available-for-sale decreased $6.9 million, or 0.7%, from $951.1 million at June 30, 2020, and increased $34.2 million, or 3.8%, from $909.9 million at September 30, 2019, to $944.2 million at September 30, 2020. The Company did not purchase or sell any securities during the third quarter of 2020.

Capital Ratios

At September 30, 2020, the Company’s ratio of common equity to total assets was 10.83%, compared with 11.45% at June 30, 2020, and 10.79% at September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s book value per share was $15.18, compared to $14.36 at June 30, 2020, and $12.92 at September 30, 2019.

At September 30, 2020, the Company had a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.36%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 22.58%, tier 1 capital ratio of 24.03% and total capital ratio of 24.68%.

At September 30, 2020, the Bank had a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.84%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 22.82%, tier 1 capital ratio of 22.82% and total capital ratio of 23.47%. These capital ratios each exceeded the “well capitalized” standards defined by federal banking regulations of 5.00% for tier 1 leverage ratio, 6.5% for common equity tier 1 capital ratio, 8.00% for tier 1 capital ratio and 10.00% for total capital ratio.

Capital Ratios(1) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 The Company Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.36 % 11.57 % 10.43 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 22.58 % 23.32 % 23.57 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 24.03 % 24.86 % 25.28 % Total risk-based capital ratio 24.68 % 25.54 % 25.97 % Common equity to total assets 10.83 % 11.45 % 10.79 % The Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.84 % 10.92 % 10.01 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 22.82 % 23.48 % 24.30 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 22.82 % 23.48 % 24.30 % Total risk-based capital ratio 23.47 % 24.17 % 25.00 %

________________________

September 30, 2020 capital ratios are preliminary.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation is a registered bank holding company for Silvergate Bank, headquartered in La Jolla, California. Silvergate Bank is a commercial bank that opened in 1988 and has been profitable for 22 consecutive years. The Bank has focused its strategy on creating the banking platform for innovators, especially in the digital currency industry, and developing product and service solutions addressing the needs of entrepreneurs. The Company’s assets consist primarily of its investment in the Bank and the Company’s primary activities are conducted through the Bank. The Company is subject to supervision by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”). The Bank is subject to supervision by the California Department of Business Oversight, Division of Financial Institutions and, as a Federal Reserve member bank, the Federal Reserve. The Bank’s deposits are insured up to legal limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 15,152 $ 13,777 $ 2,778 $ 1,579 $ 4,098 Interest earning deposits in other banks 182,330 185,667 163,422 132,025 156,160 Cash and cash equivalents 197,482 199,444 166,200 133,604 160,258 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 944,161 951,094 964,317 897,766 909,917 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost — — — — — Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 665,842 321,835 435,023 375,922 311,410 Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance for loan losses 735,857 793,548 679,416 664,622 691,990 Federal home loan and federal reserve bank stock, at cost 14,839 13,499 10,269 10,264 10,264 Accrued interest receivable 7,385 7,700 6,344 5,950 5,875 Other real estate owned, net 27 51 — 128 81 Premises and equipment, net 3,122 3,326 3,406 3,259 3,224 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,478 3,846 4,210 4,571 4,927 Derivative assets 34,138 35,770 33,506 23,440 30,885 Low income housing tax credit investment 890 917 927 954 981 Other assets 13,352 9,683 7,090 7,647 7,032 Total assets $ 2,620,573 $ 2,340,713 $ 2,310,708 $ 2,128,127 $ 2,136,844 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand accounts $ 2,164,326 $ 1,563,136 $ 1,745,219 $ 1,343,667 $ 1,394,433 Interest bearing accounts 116,782 107,773 257,738 470,987 453,662 Total deposits 2,281,108 1,670,909 2,002,957 1,814,654 1,848,095 Federal home loan bank advances 10,000 360,000 30,000 49,000 20,000 Notes payable — — — 3,714 4,000 Subordinated debentures, net 15,827 15,823 15,820 15,816 15,813 Operating lease liabilities 3,770 4,146 4,515 4,881 5,237 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,107 21,730 12,664 9,026 13,085 Total liabilities 2,336,812 2,072,608 2,065,956 1,897,091 1,906,230 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock — — — — — Class A common stock 186 184 184 178 167 Class B non-voting common stock 1 3 3 9 12 Additional paid-in capital 132,647 132,479 132,336 132,138 125,573 Retained earnings 109,229 102,169 96,703 92,310 88,712 Accumulated other comprehensive income 41,698 33,270 15,526 6,401 16,150 Total shareholders’ equity 283,761 268,105 244,752 231,036 230,614 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,620,573 $ 2,340,713 $ 2,310,708 $ 2,128,127 $ 2,136,844

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 13,527 $ 11,710 $ 13,574 $ 38,358 $ 38,369 Taxable securities 3,746 4,123 6,510 13,917 14,044 Tax-exempt securities 1,720 1,577 — 3,345 — Other interest earning assets 196 405 1,183 1,325 8,038 Dividends and other 116 200 121 437 472 Total interest income 19,305 18,015 21,388 57,382 60,923 Interest expense Deposits 57 1,652 2,385 5,760 3,920 Federal home loan bank advances 65 44 172 336 172 Notes payable and other — — 117 36 702 Subordinated debentures 257 267 271 794 802 Total interest expense 379 1,963 2,945 6,926 5,596 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 18,926 16,052 18,443 50,456 55,327 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses — 222 (858 ) 589 (439 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,926 15,830 19,301 49,867 55,766 Noninterest income Mortgage warehouse fee income 758 450 373 1,590 1,085 Service fees related to off-balance sheet deposits 1 7 283 78 1,454 Deposit related fees 3,293 2,438 1,657 7,497 3,815 Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net — 2,556 (16 ) 3,753 (16 ) (Loss) gain on sale of loans, net (96 ) (56 ) 248 354 593 Gain on sale of branch, net — — — — 5,509 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — 925 — Other income 8 39 54 132 184 Total noninterest income 3,964 5,434 2,599 14,329 12,624 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,899 9,002 8,277 26,856 25,124 Occupancy and equipment 845 894 892 2,646 2,777 Communications and data processing 1,389 1,313 1,298 3,963 3,458 Professional services 1,207 1,105 889 3,297 3,407 Federal deposit insurance 209 182 39 514 382 Correspondent bank charges 403 347 288 1,123 868 Other loan expense 60 99 47 281 290 Other real estate owned expense 23 — 75 23 80 Other general and administrative 1,098 1,030 806 3,277 2,432 Total noninterest expense 14,133 13,972 12,611 41,980 38,818 Income before income taxes 8,757 7,292 9,289 22,216 29,572 Income tax expense 1,697 1,826 2,633 5,297 8,324 Net income 7,060 5,466 6,656 16,919 21,248 Basic earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.29 $ 0.37 $ 0.91 $ 1.19 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.29 $ 0.36 $ 0.88 $ 1.16 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 18,682 18,672 17,840 18,674 17,830 Diluted 19,134 19,106 18,246 19,119 18,252

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, in order to present our results of operations for that period on a basis consistent with our historical operations. On November 15, 2018, the Company and the Bank entered into a purchase and assumption agreement with HomeStreet Bank to sell the Bank’s retail branch located in San Marcos, California and business loan portfolio to HomeStreet Bank. This transaction, which was completed in March 2019, generated a pre-tax gain on sale of $5.5 million. There were no non-GAAP adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 or for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP.

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net income Net income, as reported $ 16,919 $ 21,248 Adjustments: Gain on sale of branch, net — (5,509 ) Tax effect(1) — 1,574 Adjusted net income $ 16,919 $ 17,313 Noninterest income / average assets(2) Noninterest income $ 14,329 $ 12,624 Adjustments: Gain on sale of branch, net — (5,509 ) Adjusted noninterest income 14,329 7,115 Average assets 2,293,277 2,063,298 Noninterest income / average assets, as reported 0.83 % 0.82 % Adjusted noninterest income / average assets 0.83 % 0.46 % Return on average assets (ROAA)(2) Adjusted net income $ 16,919 $ 17,313 Average assets 2,293,277 2,063,298 Return on average assets (ROAA), as reported 0.99 % 1.38 % Adjusted return on average assets 0.99 % 1.12 % Return on average equity (ROAE)(2) Adjusted net income $ 16,919 $ 17,313 Average equity 258,904 208,775 Return on average equity (ROAE), as reported 8.73 % 13.61 % Adjusted return on average equity 8.73 % 11.09 % Efficiency ratio Noninterest expense $ 41,980 $ 38,818 Net interest income 50,456 55,327 Noninterest income 14,329 12,624 Total net interest income and noninterest income 64,785 67,951 Adjustments: Gain on sale of branch, net — (5,509 ) Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income 64,785 62,442 Efficiency ratio, as reported 64.80 % 57.13 % Adjusted efficiency ratio 64.80 % 62.17 %

________________________

Amount represents the total income tax effect of the adjustment, which is calculated based on the applicable marginal tax rate of 28.58%. Data has been annualized.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005227/en/