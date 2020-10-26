PAE to Acquire CENTRA Technology, Expanding its Intelligence Community Support Portfolio

Highlights



PAE will acquire CENTRA Technology, Inc. in a $208 million transaction, net of tax benefits.

The acquisition strengthens PAE's intelligence, defense, and national and homeland security businesses.

The business combination expands and differentiates PAE's capabilities in intelligence analysis, communication systems integration and research and development services for intelligence and defense customers.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to key financial metrics including organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow.

CENTRA’s business will broaden PAE’s customer reach and adds attractive contract vehicles to the company’s portfolio.



FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, today announced that its subsidiary has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CENTRA Technology, Inc., a leading independent provider of high-end intelligence support, information analytics, engineering services and other advanced technology solutions, for approximately $208 million (net of tax benefits) in cash. This represents a transaction multiple of approximately 8.8x CY2020 adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for the net present value of tax assets and estimated cost synergies.

PAE President and CEO John Heller commented:

“The acquisition firmly aligns with PAE’s strategy of expanding the business to higher-margin market areas. By acquiring CENTRA, PAE realizes a significant milestone in the execution of our strategic growth plan to be a provider of innovative, higher margin, knowledge-based offerings in attractive, resilient end markets. This exciting opportunity builds on our intelligence analysis capabilities while increasing customer access, accelerating growth and enhancing shareholder value. Additionally, the acquisition of CENTRA is expected to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow.”

CENTRA is an intelligence analysis service provider focused on providing mission critical services to the intelligence community and other U.S. national and homeland security customers. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, CENTRA has more than 760 employees, a majority of whom have top secret clearances with subject matter expertise across a broad range of critical national security issues.