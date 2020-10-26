Interpace Biosciences Announces Results of Seminal Clinical Validation Study for Thyroid Assays

PARSIPPANY, NJ, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) announced today that the study entitled “Multiplatform molecular test performance in indeterminate thyroid nodules” was published on-line in the peer-reviewed journal, Diagnostic Cytopathology. This paper represents the culmination of a multi-center, blinded clinical validation study in which gold standard unanimous histopathology consensus diagnosis was utilized. The study results demonstrate that ThyGeNEXT + ThyraMIR combination testing yield the highest positive predictive value (PPV) and similar negative predictive value (NPV) in comparison to other marketed tests for the same indication.

Approximately 25% of thyroid nodule fine needle aspirates (FNAs) have cytology that is indeterminate for malignant disease. Ancillary multiplatform testing with ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR assists in the accurate risk stratification of these FNAs, ultimately helping to distinguish patients who are more likely to benefit from conservative management from those who are more likely to benefit from surgical intervention.

The published manuscript is the first to report the performance characteristics of combination ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR testing in a blinded multicenter study. ThyGeNEXT is the company’s most recent next generation sequencing based test that was expanded from its original version (ThyGenX) to include markers that have targeted therapies and those that can identify aggressive forms of thyroid cancer. The study demonstrates that combination testing with ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR has both high sensitivity (95%) and high specificity (90%) for identifying disease. It also highlights the important role that ThyraMIR—the company’s proprietary microRNA risk classifier—can play in helping to identify malignancy in nodules where single platform mutation panels commonly detect mutations that by themselves have suboptimal PPV for malignancy.



According to Jack Stover, President and CEO of Interpace, “The results of this independent study reported in a well-respected journal reflect the strong clinical performance and overall value of our combined thyroid assays in helping physicians manage their patients with potential thyroid cancer.”

About ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR

ThyGeNEXT is Interpace’s most recent next generation sequencing test that was expanded from its original version (ThyGenX) to include markers that have targeted therapies and those that can identify aggressive forms of thyroid cancer.