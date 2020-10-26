 

Humic-based Biostimulants Market worth $848 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 11:30  |  70   |   |   

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Humic-based Biostimulants Market by Type (Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, and Potassium Humate), Mode of Application (Foliar Treatment, Seed Treatment, and Soil Treatment), Formulation, Crop Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Humic-based Biostimulants Market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 515 million in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020, to reach USD 848 million by 2025. Factors such as the rise in demand for products which enhance the crop productivity and increase in the adoption of sustainable solutions like organic farming to meet the consumers demand with changing lifestyle is projected to drive the growth of the humic-based biostimulants market.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure:
 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45726696

The humic acid segment is projected to be the largest segment in the humic-based biostimulants market during the forecast period.

Humic acid is usually applied to make nutrients and micronutrients readily available to the plants and increase the plant's resistance to stress. Due to its immense and cheap availability in countries like China and India, the demand for humic acids for plant growth is boosting. It can be combined with fertilizers for better results, which is practices in most countries.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Humic-based Biostimulants Market"

126 – Tables
48 – Figures
174 – Pages

The liquid segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2020.

The liquid formulation is easy in handling and application; hence most of the farmers use liquid formulation.  The application of liquid humic-based biostimulants enhances efficiency by distributing evenly on the required area. Therefore, manufacturers are also offering most biostimulant products in the liquid formulation as per the requirement.

The seed treatment segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in the humic-based biostimulants market, 2020 to 2025.

Seed treatment is the method that is mostly used by every farmer where the seeds are applied with pesticides to develop resistance in plants. Similarly, humic-based biostimulants can also be applied to the seeds before sowing, which will improve the uptake of nutrients and water retention capacity.  It is not a very popular method presently, but in the coming years, it will gain more popularity because of the benefits associated with it.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bambuser Launches New Features for Enhanced Live Video Shopping Experiences for Retailers & ...
Hospital Outsourcing Market Size Worth $679.2 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Andrew Alliance Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative Pipetting Robot, Andrew+
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Invalidates World Athletics Rule Imposing Burden of Proof on ...
Elkem signs MoU with FREYR for supply of battery materials
Sai Life Sciences to significantly expand biology capabilities at its integrated R&D campus
Article on RhoVac's Phase I/II study to be published in November
Humic-based Biostimulants Market worth $848 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Third party tests confirm HYZON Motors' new liquid-cooled fuel cell stack leads the world in power ...
Business Reporter: A new level of sustainability
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease