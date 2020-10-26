 

U.S.’s Second Largest County to Deploy NICE Inform Intelligence Center for Digital Transformation of its Consolidated 911 Operation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 11:30  |  78   |   |   

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that the Cook County Sheriff’s Police 911 Center, a consolidated 911 center serving Cook County, Illinois, will be deploying the NICE Inform Intelligence Center and other advanced NICE Inform capabilities to digitally transform processes around tracking performance metrics and performing quality assurance reviews. Through this transformation, the County expects to achieve time savings and improve levels of service for member agencies, communities, state’s attorneys, and other stakeholders. Cook County, Illinois, is the second largest county in the United States, with a population of more than 5 million.

As a consolidated center, the Cook County Sheriff’s Police 911 Center takes approximately 150,000 911 calls a year (550,000 in total including non-emergency calls) and provides dispatching services for 13 other public safety agencies. With consolidation now legally mandated in Illinois for any 911 center serving populations under 25,000, the Center has grown dramatically, continuing to add member agencies and more than doubling dispatchers in the past six years. The center’s highly skilled dispatchers also handle calls regarding incidents and maintenance issues on the Metra rail system, the third largest rail system in the United States, used by over 300,000 commuters each day.

Martin Bennett, ENP, Executive Director for the 911 Center and Cook County ETSB, said, “As we’ve grown, our challenges have become amplified. We have more dispatchers, taking more types of calls, supporting more member agencies and more evidentiary requests coming from the court system. With all of these added complexities, we need access to timely data that can tell us what happened and how we can perform better. Today, all of this data resides in different systems, so finding it and piecing it together can consume enormous resources. The NICE Inform Intelligence Center, along with other advanced capabilities of NICE Inform, give us everything we need, all in one solution, to proactively address these challenges.”

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, said, “Because our NICE Inform Intelligence Center sits at the center of today’s emergency communications center ecosystem and integrates to all of the key systems – CAD, 911, radio, and more – 911 centers get a single system of record leveraging all their data, and unprecedented insights they can’t get anywhere else. We are pleased to bring this next-generation public safety 911 incident intelligence solution to Cook County, a long time NICE customer.”

Seite 1 von 4
NICE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
NICE Satmetrix Selected by Financial Services Company Midland States Bank to Build a Unified Customer-Centric Culture with a Holistic Voice of the Customer
20.10.20
Leading European Bank Uses NICE Authentication to Improve Security and Customer Experience
19.10.20
NICE Investigate Brings Digital Cloud Transformation to Lancashire Constabulary to Provide Faster, More Efficient Investigations and Prosecutions
15.10.20
NICE inContact CXone Stays Ahead of Fast-Changing Customer Expectations with Innovative Features that Fuel Modern Contact Centers
14.10.20
UK’s Cleveland Police Selects NICE Investigate for Digital Evidence Management Process Transformation in the Cloud
13.10.20
NICE to Showcase Strategies for Driving Agile Customer and Employee Experiences
12.10.20
NICE Recognized as a Robotic Process Automation Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Third Consecutive Year
05.10.20
NICE Actimize Announces ENGAGE LIVE, The Largest Virtual Financial Crime Risk Management Customer Event of the Year, Focused on the Power of Always On AI