U.S.’s Second Largest County to Deploy NICE Inform Intelligence Center for Digital Transformation of its Consolidated 911 Operation

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that the Cook County Sheriff’s Police 911 Center, a consolidated 911 center serving Cook County, Illinois, will be deploying the NICE Inform Intelligence Center and other advanced NICE Inform capabilities to digitally transform processes around tracking performance metrics and performing quality assurance reviews. Through this transformation, the County expects to achieve time savings and improve levels of service for member agencies, communities, state’s attorneys, and other stakeholders. Cook County, Illinois, is the second largest county in the United States, with a population of more than 5 million.

As a consolidated center, the Cook County Sheriff’s Police 911 Center takes approximately 150,000 911 calls a year (550,000 in total including non-emergency calls) and provides dispatching services for 13 other public safety agencies. With consolidation now legally mandated in Illinois for any 911 center serving populations under 25,000, the Center has grown dramatically, continuing to add member agencies and more than doubling dispatchers in the past six years. The center’s highly skilled dispatchers also handle calls regarding incidents and maintenance issues on the Metra rail system, the third largest rail system in the United States, used by over 300,000 commuters each day.

Martin Bennett, ENP, Executive Director for the 911 Center and Cook County ETSB, said, “As we’ve grown, our challenges have become amplified. We have more dispatchers, taking more types of calls, supporting more member agencies and more evidentiary requests coming from the court system. With all of these added complexities, we need access to timely data that can tell us what happened and how we can perform better. Today, all of this data resides in different systems, so finding it and piecing it together can consume enormous resources. The NICE Inform Intelligence Center, along with other advanced capabilities of NICE Inform, give us everything we need, all in one solution, to proactively address these challenges.”

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, said, “Because our NICE Inform Intelligence Center sits at the center of today’s emergency communications center ecosystem and integrates to all of the key systems – CAD, 911, radio, and more – 911 centers get a single system of record leveraging all their data, and unprecedented insights they can’t get anywhere else. We are pleased to bring this next-generation public safety 911 incident intelligence solution to Cook County, a long time NICE customer.”