 

Contango Announces Private Equity Capital Raise

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) (“Contango” or the “Company”) today announced the execution of an agreement with a select group of institutional and accredited investors to sell 26,451,988 shares of common stock in a private placement. The Company expects to receive gross proceeds from the equity capital raise of approximately $39.7 million, which it intends to use in connection with the Company’s concurrently announced pending merger with Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP, and general corporate purposes, including repayment of debt outstanding under its revolving credit facility. The closing is expected to occur on October 27, 2020.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The shares of common stock to be sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or under any state securities laws and, unless so registered may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Contango Oil & Gas Company is an independent oil and natural gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming and, when determined appropriate, to use that cash flow to explore, develop, and increase production from its existing properties, to acquire additional PDP-heavy crude oil and natural gas properties or to pay down debt.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed merger (the “Proposed Merger”) between Contango and Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (“Mid-Con”). The Proposed Merger will be submitted to Contango’s shareholders and Mid-Con’s unitholders for their consideration. Contango and Mid-Con intend to file a preliminary consent statement/proxy statement/prospectus (the “Consent Statement/Proxy Statement/Prospectus”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the Partnership Unitholder Approval and the Contango Shareholder Approval (each as defined in the Merger Agreement) in connection with the Proposed Merger. Contango intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Form S-4”) with the SEC, in which the Consent Statement/Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be included as a prospectus. Contango and Mid-Con also intend to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the Proposed Merger. After the Form S-4 is declared effective by the SEC, the definitive Consent Statement/Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be mailed to Contango’s shareholders and Mid-Con’s unitholders. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED MERGER, INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF CONTANGO AND INVESTORS AND UNITHOLDERS OF MID-CON ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE CONSENT STATEMENT/PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND OTHER RELEVANT MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED MERGER.

Contango Oil & Gas Company and Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announce Strategic Merger Continuing Contango's Consolidation Strategy; Contango Announces Related Increase in Borrowing Base