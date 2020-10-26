 

DGAP-News flatexDEGIRO: First pan-European online broker listed in Prime Standard

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.10.2020, 11:40  |  75   |   |   

DGAP-News: flatex AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
flatexDEGIRO: First pan-European online broker listed in Prime Standard

26.10.2020 / 11:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

flatexDEGIRO: First pan-European online broker listed in Prime Standard

- Highly profitable technology group valued at around 1.2 billion euros

- SDAX listing expected in December 2020 as part of Deutsche Börse's Fast Entry

- Continued strong momentum in third quarter underpins scalability of business model

- Introduction of "flatex next" and synergies with DEGIRO to further accelerate profitable growth

- New company name flatexDEGIRO supports increase of local brand awareness

Frankfurt/Main - flatex AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) today successfully started trading in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after admission to the regulated market. Based on the initial share price of EUR 43.00 on 26 October 2020, the leading pan-European online broker is currently valued at around EUR 1.2 billion.

"With the DEGIRO transaction we have laid the perfect foundation for long-term international growth, which will be further strengthened by our coming app "flatex next" in Germany. It enables us to offer a more intuitive user interface for our successful trading platform to a broader range of customers and allow them to complete the entire account opening process including video authentication in just five minutes. We thereby consistently implement the initiated strategy of further expanding our leading European position. Our new company name flatexDEGIRO AG, which will soon become effective, demonstrates this joint ambition," says Frank Niehage, CEO, outlining the growth strategy of the online broker.

By 2025 at the latest, flatexDEGIRO expects to almost triple its current customer base to around 3 million. The number of trades executed is expected to increase to at least 100 million p.a. in the same period. A record result for the first half of 2020 and the continuing strong momentum in the third quarter underpin management's confidence in its long-term growth ambitions. In particular, the significant increase in the number of customers, which is expected to be almost 50 percent higher than the previous year's figure at the beginning of 2021, provides a solid basis for this.

Seite 1 von 4
Smartbroker


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ■■■ Flatex AG - Der Online-Broker mit Flatrate-Tarifen ■■■
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Updates 2020 Outlook and Mid-Term Ambition - Accelerates Transition to Cloud
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Subscription period of the 5.50 % corporate bond starts today
DGAP-Adhoc: Philion SE: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens für Tochtergesellschaft Fexcom GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Vorgezogener Folgeauftrag im Bereich Medizinprodukte / Mit ca. Mio. EUR 25,0 größter ...
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO: Erster pan-europäischer Online Broker im Prime Standard
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Update zu mittels Vortex Fluidic Device hergestelltes gGO(TM)
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Zeichnungsfrist der 5,50 % Unternehmensanleihe startet heute
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO: Erster pan-europäischer Online Broker im Prime Standard (deutsch)
11:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO: Erster pan-europäischer Online Broker im Prime Standard
11:20 Uhr
flatexDEGIRO im Prime Standard - Demnächst im SDAX
20.10.20
DGAP-News: flatex AG: Hauptversammlung stimmt mit großer Mehrheit allen Tagesordnungspunkten zu (deutsch)
20.10.20
DGAP-News: flatex AG: Hauptversammlung stimmt mit großer Mehrheit allen Tagesordnungspunkten zu
20.10.20
DGAP-News: flatex AG: Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda with a large majority
12.10.20
DGAP-DD: flatex AG english
12.10.20
DGAP-DD: flatex AG deutsch
12.10.20
DGAP-DD: flatex AG deutsch
12.10.20
DGAP-DD: flatex AG english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
3.080
■■■ Flatex AG - Der Online-Broker mit Flatrate-Tarifen ■■■
12.10.20
1.788
FinTech Group AG - der neue Internethighflyer?
02.08.20
36
Börse Frankfurt findet ungewohnt deutliche Worte: Flatex streicht heimlich seine Handelsplätze zusam