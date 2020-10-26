 

DGAP-News Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: ​​​​​​​Knorr-Bremse expands its stake in Rail Vision: Capital increase in start-up for obstacle detection and classification

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.10.2020, 11:41  |  72   |   |   

DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Investment
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: ​​​​​​​Knorr-Bremse expands its stake in Rail Vision: Capital increase in start-up for obstacle detection and classification

26.10.2020 / 11:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Knorr-Bremse expands its stake in Rail Vision: Capital increase in start-up for obstacle detection and classification

- Knorr-Bremse acquires an additional 19.8% of Israeli start-up Rail Vision, giving it a 36.8% stake in the company's share capital

- Strategic follow-on investment forms basis for continued partnership in the development and integration of electro-optic sensor systems including object detection and classification for rail vehicles


Munich, Germany/Ra'anana, Israel, October 26, 2020 - Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles, has subscribed a capital increase in the Israeli company Rail Vision. Knorr-Bremse has acquired an additional 19.8% of the shares for USD 10 million. As a result, Knorr-Bremse now holds a 36.8% stake in the start-up, which specializes in sensor technology and obstacle detection based on artificial intelligence and deep learning.

"We are delighted to further strengthen and expand our strategic commitment to Rail Vision," says Dr. Nicolas Lange, Chairman of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Rail Vehicle Systems. "The systems developed by Rail Vision hold great potential for numerous new applications as train operation becomes progressively more automated in the future. For us as a global technology leader, this makes the young company an exciting and highly attractive partner in designing mobility and transport solutions for rail."

"Having Knorr-Bremse as partner gives us the opportunity not only to think big but to further develop our systems and execute our projects on a bigger worldwide scale", says Sam Donnerstein, executive chairman of Rail Vision.

By paying USD 10 million, Knorr-Bremse has acquired an additional 19.8% of Rail Vision and now holds 36.8% of its share capital. However, Knorr-Bremse and Rail Vision have been partners in the development of object and obstacle detection systems for rail vehicles since March 2019. At that time, Knorr-Bremse acquired an initial stake in the Israeli company, thereby taking another important step towards system solutions for automated rail travel.

Seite 1 von 4
Knorr-Bremse Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Updates 2020 Outlook and Mid-Term Ambition - Accelerates Transition to Cloud
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Subscription period of the 5.50 % corporate bond starts today
DGAP-Adhoc: Philion SE: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens für Tochtergesellschaft Fexcom GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Vorgezogener Folgeauftrag im Bereich Medizinprodukte / Mit ca. Mio. EUR 25,0 größter ...
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO: Erster pan-europäischer Online Broker im Prime Standard
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Update zu mittels Vortex Fluidic Device hergestelltes gGO(TM)
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Zeichnungsfrist der 5,50 % Unternehmensanleihe startet heute
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:41 Uhr
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse baut sein Investment bei Rail Vision aus: Kapitalerhöhung an Start-up für Objekterkennung und klassifizierung (deutsch)
11:41 Uhr
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse baut sein Investment bei Rail Vision aus: Kapitalerhöhung an Start-up für Objekterkennung und klassifizierung
19.10.20
INDEX-MONITOR: Potenzielle Gewinner einer Dax-Aufstockung
15.10.20
Knorr-Bremse: Positive Überraschung möglich
15.10.20
DZ BANK belässt Knorr-Bremse auf 'Kaufen'
15.10.20
UBS belässt Knorr-Bremse auf 'Buy'
07.10.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research hebt Knorr-Bremse auf 'Buy' - Ziel 124 Euro
07.10.20
WARBURG RESEARCH stuft Knorr-Bremse auf 'Buy'
02.10.20
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: BENDIX COMMERCIAL VEHICLE SYSTEMS ACQUIRES FULL OWNERSHIP OF BENDIX SPICER FOUNDATION BRAKE JOINT VENTURE WITH DANA INCORPORATED

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.07.20
12
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser senkt Ziel für Knorr-Bremse - 'Sell'