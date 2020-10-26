DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Investment Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: ​​​​​​​Knorr-Bremse expands its stake in Rail Vision: Capital increase in start-up for obstacle detection and classification 26.10.2020 / 11:41 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Knorr-Bremse acquires an additional 19.8% of Israeli start-up Rail Vision, giving it a 36.8% stake in the company's share capital

- Strategic follow-on investment forms basis for continued partnership in the development and integration of electro-optic sensor systems including object detection and classification for rail vehicles



Munich, Germany/Ra'anana, Israel, October 26, 2020 - Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles, has subscribed a capital increase in the Israeli company Rail Vision. Knorr-Bremse has acquired an additional 19.8% of the shares for USD 10 million. As a result, Knorr-Bremse now holds a 36.8% stake in the start-up, which specializes in sensor technology and obstacle detection based on artificial intelligence and deep learning.

"We are delighted to further strengthen and expand our strategic commitment to Rail Vision," says Dr. Nicolas Lange, Chairman of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Rail Vehicle Systems. "The systems developed by Rail Vision hold great potential for numerous new applications as train operation becomes progressively more automated in the future. For us as a global technology leader, this makes the young company an exciting and highly attractive partner in designing mobility and transport solutions for rail."

"Having Knorr-Bremse as partner gives us the opportunity not only to think big but to further develop our systems and execute our projects on a bigger worldwide scale", says Sam Donnerstein, executive chairman of Rail Vision.

By paying USD 10 million, Knorr-Bremse has acquired an additional 19.8% of Rail Vision and now holds 36.8% of its share capital. However, Knorr-Bremse and Rail Vision have been partners in the development of object and obstacle detection systems for rail vehicles since March 2019. At that time, Knorr-Bremse acquired an initial stake in the Israeli company, thereby taking another important step towards system solutions for automated rail travel.