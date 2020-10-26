

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.10.2020 / 11:48

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Claudia Last name(s): Plath

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI

529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 12.02 EUR 6911.50 EUR 12.02 EUR 5108.50 EUR 12.12 EUR 12120.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 12.0700 EUR 24140.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

