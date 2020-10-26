 

Ryder Introduces RyderGyde Touchless Check-in Process, A Contactless Experience for Drivers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 11:55  |  57   |   |   

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, announced today a comprehensive touchless check-in process for drivers that will eliminate in-person contact when arriving for service. By implementing a touchless check-in process across nearly 800 maintenance locations in North American, Ryder is ensuring the well-being and protection in all aspects of the business for employees, drivers, and customers to stay safe during the pandemic. Powered by RyderGyde, Ryder’s digital fleet management tool, drivers will be alerted to check-in via geo-location technology and onsite signage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005225/en/

RyderGyde, Ryder’s digital fleet management tool, is optimizing communication, minimizing human interaction, and ultimately promoting a health-focused experience for drivers and Ryder employees. (Photo: Business Wire)

RyderGyde, Ryder’s digital fleet management tool, is optimizing communication, minimizing human interaction, and ultimately promoting a health-focused experience for drivers and Ryder employees. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is important that we take every measure to reduce person-to-person contact at every Ryder location while maintaining our high customer service level that our customers have come to expect,” said Aimee Schmalzle, group director of product platforms and technology for Ryder. “Our main priority, especially in today’s environment, is to continually innovate to keep our customers and employees safe. We’re making widespread adoption of our touchless check-in easy and accessible for all drivers. Not only will RyderGyde’s new touchless feature ensure social distancing practices, but it should also improve efficiency across our fleet management operations.”

RyderGyde provides fleet management customers with a secure way to check-in to U.S. shops during the day or at night. When drivers arrive to a Ryder location, they can use their mobile phone camera to scan a QR code to check-in a vehicle. Drivers will simply need to answer a few questions from the safety and convenience of their phone and then drop the keys off at a key drop box. The new process greatly reduces the amount of interaction previously needed to check-in a vehicle.

RyderGyde is optimizing communication, minimizing human interaction during COVID-19, and ultimately promoting a health-focused experience for drivers and Ryder employees.

RyderGyde is accessible at rydergyde.com and the mobile app is available for download on iOS and Android devices from the App Store and Google Play.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-fms
ryder-usa

Ryder System Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Ryder Creates New Used Vehicle Sales Channels
20.10.20
Shuman, Glenn & Stecker Investigates Ryder System, Inc.
02.10.20
Ryder Named a “Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation” Underscoring Diversity Initiatives
01.10.20
Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
01.10.20
Ryder Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for October 28, 2020