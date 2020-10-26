 

Accenture and MIT Team Up to Help Organizations Seize Opportunities from Industry and Technology Convergence

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 11:59  |  53   |   |   

Building on their trailblazing partnership of more than 15 years, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and MIT today launched the MIT and Accenture Convergence Initiative for Industry and Technology. The new initiative brings together Accenture’s technology, strategy and industry experts and the best minds from across MIT to explore how the convergence of industry and technology will transform global business, what it means for the future of society, and how organizations can uncover and better capture its opportunities.

MIT and Accenture announced a five-year collaboration to advance technology and innovation, attended (virtually) by MIT President L. Rafael Reif (left) and Accenture CEO Julie Sweet. (Photo: Lillie Paquette)

The five-year initiative will develop forward-looking thought leadership, research, educational programs and other activities to offer industry fresh insights and practical guidance on realizing the full potential of technology. The project is co-sponsored by Accenture’s Chief Executive Officer Julie Sweet and MIT President L. Rafael Reif.

“As disruptive technologies and ideas continue to blur the boundaries between industries, moving with speed and designing a future that will benefit all requires a different approach,” said Sweet. “Rapid progress will depend on the ability of industries to learn from each other, from technology leaders and from diverse perspectives across business and academia. MIT, with its strengths across science and engineering, the arts, architecture, humanities, social sciences, and management, and its continuing commitment to interdisciplinary programs, is the ideal partner for Accenture to create breakthrough new research, education and thought leadership programs that can help companies and countries seize the opportunity of the convergence of industry, technology and markets and embrace the change it will bring to create more 360-degree value for all.”

“The world is experiencing disruption beyond what any of us have seen in our lifetimes. In that context, it is more important than ever that academia and industry collaborate to address pressing societal challenges and opportunities,” said Reif. “Building on MIT's long relationship with Accenture, we are eager to join forces again now to demonstrate how the convergence of industries and technologies is powering the next wave of change and innovation, and how we can harness and shape these forces for positive impact.”

