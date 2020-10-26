TransEnterix Schedules Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for November 5, 2020

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC) announced today that it plans to release third quarter financial and operating results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-800-931-4071 for domestic callers and 1-303-223-0117 for international callers, and reference conference ID 21971152 approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To access the live audio webcast or archived recording, use the following link http://ir.transenterix.com/events.cfm. The replay will be available on the Company’s website.