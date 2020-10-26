AECOM to announce fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 results on November 16th

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, will hold a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors on November 16, 2020 at 12 P.M. Eastern Time, during which management will present the Company's fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 financial results, strategic accomplishments and market trends.

The live webcast and a replay will be available online at https://investors.aecom.com. The site will also host the press release announcing the financial results and the presentation slides containing additional financial and operating information on the day of the call.