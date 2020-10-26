 

128th Canton Fair Concludes, Empowering International Trade Recovery

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 11:59  |  32   |   |   

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10-day 128th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) concluded on its cutting-edge digital platform which has provided a unique opportunity for international businesses and buyers to embrace a barrier-free trade experience at their fingertip.

128th Canton Fair Concludes, Empowering International Trade Recovery

The Fair welcomed buyers from record-breaking 226 countries and regions. As of October 24, its platform has received 51.17 million visits, including over 7.89 million visits to companies' virtual exhibition hall.

Xu Bing, Spokesperson of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, noted that the current COVID-19 pandemic has brought extreme challenges as countries try to simultaneously expand their economies and save lives. China endeavors to facilitate a return to normality for international industry and supply chains, as well as aiding in the recovery of international trade and investment.

26,000 exhibitors brought more than 2.47 million products, an increase of 16.5 percent from the last edition, including 8,500 products from 346 international exhibitors across 30 countries. Among them, 730,000 new products were launched at the event, increasing by 21.6 percent.

This year's Canton Fair has seen a significant trending products with innovation in design, function, craftsmanship and materials. 131 products from 91 companies were rewarded for their bold and innovative designs, receiving prizes from the prestigious 2020 Canton Fair Design Awards.

The grand trade show also applies "new" technologies such as big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, offering an immersive experience to buyers through the use of graphics, videos, 3-D and virtual reality (VR) platforms. The VR exhibition hall showcased products from 2,046 companies, and was visited 163,200 times in total, while customized live streaming showrooms were also a hit, with 1.89 million people tuning in.

Buyers commented on this virtual Canton Fair that it has offered exceptional user experience from browsing new products, knowing new technologies and market insights to joining an interactive conversation. The upgraded functions have enabled them efficiently to access high-quality products from a number of suppliers and manufacturers online.

In addition to exhibitions, the Canton Fair also hosted a series of online and offline supporting events to exploreand further boost international trade. 38 virtual business matching events were hosted in 37 countries and regions, and 6 business associations from Africa, Europe and Asia joined Canton Fair Global Cooperative Partnership Program.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319851/1.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bambuser Launches New Features for Enhanced Live Video Shopping Experiences for Retailers & ...
Hospital Outsourcing Market Size Worth $679.2 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Andrew Alliance Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative Pipetting Robot, Andrew+
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Invalidates World Athletics Rule Imposing Burden of Proof on ...
Elkem signs MoU with FREYR for supply of battery materials
Sai Life Sciences to significantly expand biology capabilities at its integrated R&D campus
Humic-based Biostimulants Market worth $848 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Article on RhoVac's Phase I/II study to be published in November
Third party tests confirm HYZON Motors' new liquid-cooled fuel cell stack leads the world in power ...
Finastra launches Fusion Data Cloud next generation data platform for rapid financial services ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease