 

Castle Biosciences to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, November 9, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 12:00  |   |   |   

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020, after the close of market on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/77jh5cib or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website (www.castlebiosciences.com). Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website until Nov. 30, 2020.

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 877-282-2581 from the United States and Canada, or +1 470-495-9479 internationally, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the conference ID 3586364.

There will be a brief Question & Answer session following the corporate update.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq; www.SkinMelanoma.com), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx-SCC, www.MySCCSkinCancer.com) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com). Castle also has products in development for other underserved cancers, the most advanced of which is focused on patients who have a difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesion. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq and are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

