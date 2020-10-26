 

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $3.7 Million or $0.84 Per Common Share

26.10.2020   

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation (OTC Pink: FFMH), the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Key highlights of First Farmers’ results for the third quarter of 2020 include:

  • Net income of $3.7 million or $0.84 per common share, down 6% from $3.9 million or $0.88 per common share for the year-earlier quarter and down 8% from $4.0 million or $0.92 per common share for the previous quarter;
  • Adjusted net income, which excludes special items, totaled $3.7 million or $0.84 per common share, compared with $3.7 million or $0.84 per common share for the year-earlier quarter and $3.4 million or $0.79 per common share for the previous quarter (see non-GAAP reconciliation);
  • Total assets reached record $1.7 billion and total deposits reached record $1.5 billion, while administered trust assets surpassed record $5.7 billion; and
  • Total nonperforming assets declined to $1.6 million or 0.09% of total assets.

Commenting on the results, T. Randy Stevens, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Farmers, said, “Despite continued severe economic disruption, we are pleased to report solid adjusted net income, which increased 7% over the sequential quarter and was in line with the year-earlier quarter. Moreover, I am particularly pleased with our strong credit metrics as well as the underlying solid fundamentals driving our business during this uncertain economic climate. Our deposits experienced strong growth, reaching a record level, while total assets also reached a record $1.7 billion. As expected, loan growth was soft from the sequential quarter, but we did see an increase of 10% year over year. Our strong credit quality and record total assets and deposits support our future earnings growth.”

Stevens continued, “Total administered trust assets reached a record $5.7 billion as we continue to build on our fee based lines of business. Excluding one-time items, non-interest income rebounded during the quarter, led by service fees on deposit accounts and trust services fees, which together accounted for 79% of the improvement in total non-interest income. Despite growth in our interest earning assets, we experienced decreases in our net interest margin, which we believe is temporary as a result of lower yielding Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) loans and lower market interest rates. Alongside the resilient markets we serve, First Farmers remains well positioned to maintain the growth momentum in our balance sheet and business model.”

Brian K. Williams, President, added, “As we navigate the current, unprecedented operating environment, our company’s strong balance sheet and disciplined risk management practices remain quite evident as we continue to record excellent asset quality trends. Since the onset of this pandemic driven recession, we have heightened our ongoing surveillance of risk in the loan portfolio, and I am pleased that total non‑performing assets declined to just 0.09% of total assets from 0.19% of total assets in the year-earlier quarter and 0.11% on a sequential-quarter basis. First Farmers was quick to act in assisting our customers with deferrals of loan payments during the second quarter. Since then, we have seen an excellent trend as loans in deferral status totaled less than 3% of total loans as of the quarter-end. Additionally, the company has benefited from our steady approach to managing concentrations within the loan portfolio, and this has limited our exposure to those industries which have been hardest hit by the pandemic. Our allowance for loan and lease losses remained flat compared with the sequential period at 1.07% of total loans outstanding, excluding SBA PPP loans. The safety and soundness of our company coupled with solid financial performance allows the Board of Directors to continue rewarding our shareholders through the quarterly cash dividend, which was maintained at $0.21 per share for the quarter.”

Third Quarter 2020 Results of Operations

Net income decreased to $3.7 million, down $215,000 or 6% from the year-earlier quarter. The decline in earnings was driven by decreases in provision credit for loan and lease losses of $305,000 and gain on redemption of bank-owned life insurance of $150,000, offset by an increase in net interest income of $295,000 supported by growth in average interest earning assets of $193 million coupled with a significant decline in our net interest margin of 61 basis points. Net income, adjusted for special items, was $3.7 million, down $52,000 from the year-earlier quarter. The decline in earnings was driven by decreases in provision credit for loan and lease losses of $305,000 and non-interest expense of $60,000, offset by an increase in net interest income of $295,000.

Net income decreased $337,000 or 8% from the sequential quarter. The decrease in earnings was driven by gains on the redemption of bank-owned life insurance of $397,000 and on equity securities of $242,000 recorded during the second quarter offset in part by a decline in provision for loan and lease losses expense of $185,000. Net income, adjusted for special items, was $3.7 million, up $239,000 from the previous quarter. The increase in earnings was driven by a decline in provision for loan and lease losses expense of $185,000 coupled with increases in service fees on deposit accounts of $147,000 and trust services fee income of $91,000, offset in part by an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $205,000.

For the third quarter of 2020, the outstanding loan balances decreased slightly by $523,000 from the previous quarter to $993 million, but increased $92 million or 10% from the year-earlier quarter. Total deposits increased $110 million or 8% from the previous quarter to a record $1.526 billion and increased $348 million or 30% from the year-earlier quarter.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased to $1.6 million, or 0.09% of total assets, down from $1.7 million or 0.11% from the previous quarter. Net recoveries to average loans were 0.01% for the third quarter of 2020 compared with net recoveries of 0.01% for the previous quarter and net charge-offs of 0.00% the year-earlier quarter. No provision for loan and lease losses expense was recorded during the third quarter of 2020. The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 0.98% of total loans outstanding for the third quarter of 2020 compared with 0.98% for the previous quarter and 1.00% for the year-earlier quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses for the third quarter of 2020 represented 1.07% of total loans outstanding, excluding SBA PPP loans.

Capital Management Initiatives

First Farmers did not repurchase any shares during the third quarter under its stock repurchase program. Authorization to repurchase approximately 180,000 shares remains under the current program, which is set to expire in December 2020, unless extended or otherwise completed.

About First Farmers and Merchants Corporation and First Farmers and Merchants Bank

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation is the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank serving the Middle Tennessee area through 22 offices in seven Middle Tennessee counties. As of September 30, 2020, First Farmers reported total assets of approximately $1.7 billion, total shareholders’ equity of approximately $158 million, and administered trust assets of $5.7 billion. For more information about First Farmers, visit us on the Web at www.myfirstfarmers.com under “Investor Relations.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that represent First Farmers’ expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as “opportunities,” “prospects,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of First Farmers’ and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by First Farmers or on its behalf. First Farmers disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. First Farmers management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) adjusted net income and (ii) adjusted basic earnings per share, in its analysis of the Company’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following from net income: securities gains and losses, gain on sale of White Bluff office, gain on sale of fixed assets, gain on redemption of bank‑owned life insurance, contingency accrual and the income tax effect of adjustments. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES PRESENTED IN EARNINGS RELEASE

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Total non-interest income

$

3,396

 

$

3,553

 

 

$

3,735

 

 

$

11,035

 

 

$

12,750

 

Gain on sale of securities

 

-

 

 

(12

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(129

)

 

 

(12

)

Gain on equity securities

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

(242

)

 

 

(242

)

 

 

-

 

Gain on sale of White Bluff office

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,700

)

Gain on sale of fixed assets

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(102

)

 

 

-

 

Gain on redemption of bank-owned life insurance

 

-

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(397

)

 

 

(820

)

 

 

(150

)

Adjusted non-interest income

$

3,396

 

$

3,391

 

 

$

3,096

 

 

$

9,742

 

 

$

9,888

 

Contingency accrual

 

-

 

 

(6

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

109

 

Net income as reported

$

3,680

 

$

3,895

 

 

$

4,017

 

 

$

10,897

 

 

$

12,579

 

Total adjustments, net of tax1

 

-

 

 

(163

)

 

 

(576

)

 

 

(1,170

)

 

 

(2,073

)

Adjusted net income

$

3,680

 

$

3,732

 

 

$

3,441

 

 

$

9,727

 

 

$

10,506

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.84

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

2.50

 

 

$

2.83

 

Total adjustments, net of tax1

 

-

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

(0.13

)

 

 

(0.27

)

 

 

(0.47

)

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$

0.84

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

2.23

 

 

$

2.36

(1)

The effective tax rate of 26.1% is used to determine net of tax amounts.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

September 30,

December 31,

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2020

 

2019(1)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

 

$

22,022

 

$

26,614

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

120,538

 

6,712

 

Federal funds sold

 

4,485

 

819

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

147,045

 

34,145

 

Securities:

 

 

 

Available-for-sale

 

473,268

 

329,796

 

Held-to-maturity (fair market value $18,110 and $18,005

 

 

 

as of the periods presented)

 

17,271

 

17,606

 

 

Equity securities

 

2,242

 

 

2,000

 

Loans held-for-sale

 

4,121

 

2,540

 

Loans, net of deferred fees

 

993,187

 

934,770

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

 

(9,712

)

(8,960

)

Net loans

 

983,475

 

925,810

 

Bank premises and equipment, net

 

35,166

 

35,762

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

33,872

 

32,198

 

Goodwill

 

9,018

 

9,018

 

Other assets

 

12,463

 

14,795

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

1,717,941

 

 

$

1,403,670

 

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

 

$

403,062

 

$

311,274

 

Interest-bearing

 

1,123,081

 

908,967

 

Total deposits

 

1,526,143

 

1,220,241

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

11,734

 

11,742

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

-

 

 

5,500

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

22,213

 

 

21,799

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

1,560,090

 

 

1,259,282

 

SHAREHOLDERS’

Common stock - $10 par value per share, 8,000,000 shares

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

authorized; 4,359,738 and 4,379,871 shares issued

 

 

 

 

and outstanding as of the periods presented

 

43,597

 

 

43,799

 

Retained earnings

 

106,379

 

98,945

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

7,780

 

1,549

 

Total shareholders’ equity attributable to First Farmers and Merchants Corporation

 

157,756

 

144,293

 

Noncontrolling interest - preferred stock of subsidiary

 

95

 

95

 

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

157,851

 

144,388

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

1,717,941

 

 

$

1,403,670

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2019.

 

 

 

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

INTEREST AND

Interest and fees on loans

$

9,996

 

$

10,386

 

 

$

30,238

 

$

30,538

 

DIVIDEND

Income on investment securities

 

 

 

 

INCOME

Taxable interest

1,245

 

1,252

 

 

3,722

 

3,764

 

Exempt from federal income tax

492

 

524

 

 

1,505

 

1,623

 

Interest from federal funds sold and other

30

 

43

 

 

134

 

177

 

 

Total interest income

11,763

 

12,205

 

 

35,599

 

36,102

 

INTEREST

Interest on deposits

801

 

1,399

 

 

2,903

 

3,804

 

EXPENSE

Interest on other borrowings

8

 

147

 

 

36

 

492

 

Total interest expense

809

 

1,546

 

 

2,939

 

4,296

 

Net interest income

10,954

 

10,659

 

 

32,660

 

31,806

 

Provision (provision credit) for loan and lease losses

-

 

(305

)

 

700

 

(360

)

 

Net interest income after provision

10,954

 

10,964

 

 

31,960

 

32,166

 

NON-INTEREST

Mortgage banking activities

349

 

331

 

 

943

 

780

 

INCOME

Trust services fee income

963

 

902

 

 

2,712

 

2,707

 

 

Service fees on deposit accounts

1,680

 

1,793

 

 

4,921

 

5,271

 

Investment services fee income

97

 

74

 

 

292

 

267

 

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

148

 

116

 

 

415

 

346

 

Gain on sale of investments

-

 

12

 

 

129

 

12

 

 

Gain on redemption of bank-owned life

insurance

-

 

150

 

 

820

 

150

 

 

Gain on sale of White Bluff office

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

2,700

 

Other non-interest income

159

 

175

 

 

803

 

517

 

 

Total non-interest income

3,396

 

3,553

 

 

11,035

 

12,750

 

NON-INTEREST

Salaries and employee benefits

5,838

 

6,124

 

 

17,992

 

17,585

 

EXPENSE

Net occupancy expense

622

 

678

 

 

1,906

 

1,930

 

Depreciation expense

517

 

527

 

 

1,560

 

1,547

 

Data processing expense

788

 

739

 

 

2,362

 

2,251

 

 

Software support and other computer expense

691

 

509

 

 

1,890

 

1,531

 

Legal and professional fees

209

 

236

 

 

682

 

757

 

Audits and exams expense

184

 

160

 

 

532

 

500

 

Advertising and promotions

198

 

232

 

 

592

 

984

 

FDIC insurance premium expense

107

 

-

 

 

234

 

173

 

Other non-interest expense

688

 

697

 

 

2,238

 

2,420

 

Total non-interest expense

9,842

 

9,902

 

 

29,988

 

29,678

 

Income before provision for income taxes

4,508

 

4,615

 

 

13,007

 

15,238

 

 

Provision for income taxes

828

 

720

 

 

2,102

 

2,651

 

Net income

3,680

 

3,895

 

 

10,905

 

12,587

 

Noncontrolling interest - dividends on preferred stock subsidiary

-

 

-

 

 

8

 

8

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

3,680

 

$

3,895

 

 

$

10,897

 

$

12,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

4,359,738

 

4,426,166

 

 

4,364,815

 

4,439,858

 

Earnings per share

$

0.84

$

0.88

$

2.50

$

2.83

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(unaudited)

 

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

September 30,
2019

Results of Operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

11,763

 

 

$

11,761

 

 

$

12,075

 

 

$

12,091

 

 

$

12,205

 

Interest expense

809

 

 

835

 

 

1,295

 

 

1,447

 

 

1,546

 

Net interest income

10,954

 

 

10,926

 

 

10,780

 

 

10,644

 

 

10,659

 

Provision (provision credit) for loan and lease losses

-

 

 

185

 

 

515

 

 

-

 

 

(305

)

Non-interest income

3,396

 

 

3,735

 

 

3,904

 

 

3,457

 

 

3,553

 

Non-interest expense and non-controlling interest – preferred stock of subsidiary

9,842

 

 

9,636

 

 

10,518

 

 

9,928

 

 

9,902

 

Income before income taxes

4,508

 

 

4,840

 

 

3,651

 

 

4,173

 

 

4,615

 

Income taxes

828

 

 

823

 

 

451

 

 

696

 

 

720

 

Net income for common shareholders

$

3,680

 

 

$

4,017

 

 

$

3,200

 

 

$

3,477

 

 

$

3,895

 

Per Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.88

 

Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter

4,359,738

 

 

4,359,738

 

 

4,375,025

 

 

4,400,940

 

 

4,426,166

 

Financial Condition Data and Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total securities

$

492,781

 

 

$

392,305

 

 

$

343,360

 

 

$

347,402

 

 

$

347,373

 

Loans, net of deferred fees

$

993,187

 

 

$

993,710

 

 

$

952,491

 

 

$

937,310

 

 

$

901,560

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

(9,712

)

 

$

(9,695

)

 

$

(9,485

)

 

$

(8,960

)

 

$

(8,937

)

Total assets

$

1,717,941

 

 

$

1,608,659

 

 

$

1,437,929

 

 

$

1,403,670

 

 

$

1,368,606

 

Total deposits

$

1,526,143

 

 

$

1,416,343

 

 

$

1,256,319

 

 

$

1,220,241

 

 

$

1,178,308

 

Net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis

$

11,204

 

 

$

11,187

 

 

$

11,059

 

 

$

10,926

 

 

$

10,945

 

Net interest margin

2.87

%

 

3.08

%

 

3.42

%

 

3.41

%

 

3.48

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Data and Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,616

 

 

$

1,698

 

 

$

1,610

 

 

$

1,665

 

 

$

2,593

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.09

%

 

0.11

%

 

0.11

%

 

0.12

%

 

0.19

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans

0.98

%

 

0.98

%

 

1.00

%

 

0.96

%

 

1.00

%

Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

(0.01

%)

 

(0.01

%)

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

 



Disclaimer

