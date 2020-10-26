AVROBIO to Share Clinical and Pipeline Updates at Virtual R&D Day

AVROBIO will share updates on its clinical programs, including initial data on the first patient dosed in its Phase 1/2 trial for Gaucher disease, new data on the first two patients dosed in the investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 trial for cystinosis and updated data from the Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for Fabry disease.

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced that it will host a Virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors on Nov. 17, 2020, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Virtual R&D Day also will include an in-depth review of the company’s continued optimization of plato, AVROBIO’s proprietary platform designed to bring gene therapies to patients worldwide. Innovations to be discussed include the company’s pioneering approach to personalized conditioning with precision dosing.

In addition, the company will discuss its path to market strategy and next wave of lentiviral gene therapy programs, including the recently announced program in Hunter syndrome.

In addition to members of AVROBIO’s management and scientific teams, R&D Day speakers will include a world-leading stem cell transplant clinician as well as a globally renowned cell and gene therapy CMC and product development expert.

A live webcast of the Virtual R&D Day and accompanying slides will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.avrobio.com. An archived webcast recording of the event will be available on the website for approximately 30 days. If you are a member of the investment community and would like to attend, please RSVP to lauren.shaughnessy@westwicke.com.

About AVROBIO

Our vision is to bring personalized gene therapy to the world. We aim to halt, reverse or prevent disease throughout the body with a single dose of gene therapy designed to drive durable expression of functional protein, even in hard-to-reach tissues and organs including the brain, muscle and bone. Our clinical-stage programs include Fabry disease, Gaucher disease and cystinosis and we also are advancing preclinical programs in Hunter syndrome and Pompe disease. AVROBIO is powered by the plato gene therapy platform, our foundation designed to scale gene therapy worldwide. We are headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., with an office in Toronto, Ontario. For additional information, visit avrobio.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.