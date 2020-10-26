XL Fleet and Pivotal Investment Corporation II to Participate in SPACInsider Webinar on October 26 at 2pm ET

The webinar for this event can be accessed at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/2316027047222/WN_rpFzXHcdTP2uj-8UBzOv ... .

XL Fleet (“XL” or the “Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) (“Pivotal”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the two companies will participate in a webinar hosted by SPACInsider on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm ET to discuss XL and Pivotal’s proposed transaction.

Participants in the webinar will include:

Dimitri Kazarinoff, Chief Executive Officer, XL Fleet

Tod Hynes, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, XL Fleet

Greg Racz, Pivotal

XL has become a trusted brand for over 200 of the largest commercial and municipal fleets in North America, with more than 3,200 XL systems deployed and over 130 million miles driven by customers to date. XL’s customer base includes FedEx, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Verizon, the City of Boston, Seattle Fire Department, Yale University, and Harvard University, among other blue-chip companies, municipalities, and institutions.

XL’s proven, proprietary technology and electrified drive systems transform traditional fossil fuel-powered commercial vehicles across a wide range of classes and application types into more reliable and sustainable vehicles. The Company is revenue-generating today with strong demand momentum, including a $220 million 12-month sales pipeline and forecasted revenue of over $21 million in 2020 and $75 million in 2021.

The Company’s current production portfolio of electric powertrains includes XL Hybrid and XL Plug-in solutions, which have been proven to significantly improve fuel economy and reduce emissions over standard gas- and diesel-powered vehicles. The Company is additionally developing XL Electric, an all-electric offering targeted for 2022. In addition to its electric powertrain platform, XL provides real-time data monitoring and analytics through its XL Link telematics platform, and will expand its “Electrification-as-a Service” solution, which includes power management, charging infrastructure, and onsite power and storage offerings.