 

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces that the FDA is Deferring its Action on the BLA for ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 12:00  |  34   |   |   

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that an inspection of the Hanmi Bioplant in South Korea is required before the FDA can approve the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for ROLONTIS. The FDA was unable to conduct an inspection during the current review cycle due to restrictions on travel related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the FDA is deferring action on the application until an inspection can be completed. The company will continue to work actively with the FDA to define an approach for scheduling the required inspection. Spectrum has confirmed with the FDA that this is not a Complete Response Letter.

“We are actively working with the FDA to find a way to expedite the plant inspection,” said Joe Turgeon, President and CEO, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “The manufacturing facility is ready for inspection and we are eager to assist the FDA in completing their assessment as soon as possible.”

About ROLONTIS

ROLONTIS is a novel, long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) seeking an indication for the treatment of neutropenia in patients receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs. The BLA for ROLONTIS is supported by data from two identically designed Phase 3 clinical trials, ADVANCE and RECOVER, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of ROLONTIS in 643 early-stage breast cancer patients for the treatment of neutropenia due to myelosuppressive chemotherapy. In both studies, ROLONTIS demonstrated the pre-specified hypothesis of non-inferiority (NI) in duration of severe neutropenia (DSN) and a similar safety profile to pegfilgrastim. ROLONTIS also demonstrated non-inferiority to pegfilgrastim in the DSN across all 4 cycles (all NI p<0.0001) in both trials.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.sppirx.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
4.157
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals - Chancen und Risiken?
09.02.20
1
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.