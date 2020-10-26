Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces that the FDA is Deferring its Action on the BLA for ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that an inspection of the Hanmi Bioplant in South Korea is required before the FDA can approve the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for ROLONTIS. The FDA was unable to conduct an inspection during the current review cycle due to restrictions on travel related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the FDA is deferring action on the application until an inspection can be completed. The company will continue to work actively with the FDA to define an approach for scheduling the required inspection. Spectrum has confirmed with the FDA that this is not a Complete Response Letter.
“We are actively working with the FDA to find a way to expedite the plant inspection,” said Joe Turgeon, President and CEO, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “The manufacturing facility is ready for inspection and we are eager to assist the FDA in completing their assessment as soon as possible.”
About ROLONTIS
ROLONTIS is a novel, long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) seeking an indication for the treatment of neutropenia in patients receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs. The BLA for ROLONTIS is supported by data from two identically designed Phase 3 clinical trials, ADVANCE and RECOVER, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of ROLONTIS in 643 early-stage breast cancer patients for the treatment of neutropenia due to myelosuppressive chemotherapy. In both studies, ROLONTIS demonstrated the pre-specified hypothesis of non-inferiority (NI) in duration of severe neutropenia (DSN) and a similar safety profile to pegfilgrastim. ROLONTIS also demonstrated non-inferiority to pegfilgrastim in the DSN across all 4 cycles (all NI p<0.0001) in both trials.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.sppirx.com.
